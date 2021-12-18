| 5.1°C Dublin

From family favourites to comedy gold, your Christmas viewing all wrapped up

There’s a cosy feel to this year’s festive TV, with quite a few gems thrown in for good measure

Christmas Eve - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, BBC 1, 6pm Expand
&lsquo;Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas&rsquo; will delight children of all ages. Expand

Christmas Eve - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, BBC 1, 6pm

Christmas Eve - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, BBC 1, 6pm

Pat Stacey

Suck in your belly and fasten your seatbelt for The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage & Trois (Amazon Prime). Clarkson, Hammond and May rattle around the Welsh hills in vintage Citroens and Renaults, mocking France’s history in Insp Clouseau-style accents.

SATURDAY 18

Fantasy fans get an early Christmas present with the arrival of season two of The Witcher (Netflix). Henry Cavill returns as the monster slayer with, reportedly, more dialogue than before and even scarier monsters.

