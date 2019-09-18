From Fair start to City slicker: The evolution of Fair City over 30 years

There was a cutaway to some schoolgirls walking in the other direction. Then back to the paper boy. One by one, doors opened and we got our first glimpse of some of the main characters in Fair City as they picked up their paper and looked at the front page story about the community centre.

So began the first episode of the soap set in the fictional Carrigstown on Dublin’s northside. It launched on September 18, 1989, with an hour-long special.

Some of the dialogue scenes introducing us to the members of the four families who would carry the early storylines lasted a bit too long. But Fair City, for much of its first, 13-episode run, was a bit slow, a bit plodding, and to be honest, a bit dull.

Jim Bartley and Tom Jordan in 'Fair City' (1992)

Seventeen years earlier, the producers of Emmerdale Farm, as it was known when it was a daytime soap, had consulted the production team of RTE’s The Riordans for their technical expertise in on-location shooting at a farm, something the Irish series had pioneered.

In 1989, the reverse happened. RTE brought in Tony Holland, co-creator of EastEnders, to advise on how to make a successful urban soap. But something wasn’t working. The tone wasn’t right.

Years later, former Fair City executive producer John Lynch said: “My impression of it at the time was of nothing happening very fast, then you’d cut to a scene where nothing happened even faster, then there’d be a shot of someone riding a bicycle in between.

“They were trying to copy East-Enders, but Tony Holland didn’t realise that the Irish are less direct than the English.”

Lorcan did away with Irish soap baddie Billy Meehan in 2001

Tony Tormey, who plays Paul Brennan, agreed: “He [Holland] just didn’t have the Irish thing. The scripts were all in a different idiom. They were written in Londonese rather than Dublinese. It just didn’t work.”

Still, for all that the first episode creaked and crawled, at least it ended in suitably dramatic, soapy fashion with Charlie Kelly (Tom Jordan) slopping a pint of Guinness into Paul Brennan’s face.

Watched today, the scene has deep poignancy. Up until Jordan’s sad death in June, he and Tormey were the only actors from the original cast still in Fair City. Now it’s just Tormey.

After the first run of Fair City, RTE decided to cancel it, then quickly changed its mind and commissioned a second season (at this time, the series had just one weekly episode and was on air for only part of the year).

If anyone deserves to have a glass raised to them on Fair City’s 30th anniversary, then it’s probably writer Mary Halpin, who was brought in a year later in 1990 to revamp the show for its return.

Things gradually began to change. The writing got better, tighter and the production of the show improved.

In the mid-90s, the storylines became grittier and more realistic, tackling topics such as abortion, addiction, domestic violence, rape, mental illness, homelessness and more.

The trend has continued to the present day under different executive producers, currently Brigie de Courcy, who’s generally credited with taking Fair City to new heights.

Let’s not get carried away, though. It’s a soap, made to entertain and amuse an audience four times a week and it can be daft and over the top sometimes. Who can ever forget the epic Katy O’Brien kidnap plot, which ran for an entire year and became a comical cause célèbre on social media?

Being a Dubliner, what I’ve found funniest about Fair City is how siblings – particularly if they’re played by child actors – appear to belong to totally different families from completely different parts of the city.

A young fella might sound like he comes from the inner-city (Ya know wharra mean, head?), while his sister sounds like she was born in Foxrock and has just cartwheeled into the studio from her local stage school.

But what the hell! It’s a soap, and part of the fun is picking these things out. It’s the easiest thing in the world to poke fun at soaps.

I know. I’ve done it many times over the years.

At the same time, Fair City has done a fine job of reflecting the massive social and cultural changes Dublin and Irish society has undergone, during the show’s 30 years on air. It’s something for which it never gets enough credit.

On that score, it’s light years ahead of its British counterparts. Emmerdale passed the point of idiocy years ago. Coronation Street, with its cobblestoned streets, pigeon fanciers, cosy pub and blowsy landladies, is set in a Manchester that hasn’t existed in decades.

The hellishly miserable EastEnders, meanwhile, is now so far removed from anything even remotely resembling real life in London’s East End that actual Londoners ridicule it.

While these three, especially EastEnders, are seeing their viewing figures dwindle, Fair City is thriving. The audience hits 500,000 most of the time – although, ironically, it is more popular with viewers outside Dublin.

On those occasions when there’s a particularly gripping storyline unspooling – such as the reign of terror conducted by vicious villain Billy Meehan, brilliantly played by Stuart Dunne, back in 2001 – the number can rise to 800,000 or more.

The fact that Fair City has kept at least a few toes in reality is, I think, the reason it’s lasted 30 years.

There’s no reason to suppose it won’t last 30 more.

