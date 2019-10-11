From El Camino to X Factor: Celebrity - what to watch (and what to avoid) on TV this weekend

Weekend television tends to be either a feast or a famine. Thankfully, this weekend it’s the former, and the juciest, tastiest dish on the table has to be El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix, from today).

Few releases this year have been as hotly anticipated as this wrap-up film (Vince Gilligan insisted there won’t be a follow-up series), which continues the story of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the immediate aftermath of Breaking Bad’s finale.

We already know a number of familiar characters will figure in the story. The question is, will Walter White (Bryan Cranston) show up in flashbacks? It’s all being kept under wraps.

Were it not for El Camino, the programme all others have to beat tonight would be The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, 10.35pm), which features the kind of guests other hosts would sell a kidney to have: Bruce Springsteen (whose chat show appearances are rarer than backbone in a Republican congressman), Robert De Niro and Paul Rudd.

Still, more people in this country will no doubt prefer to watch The Late Late Show (RTE1, 9.35pm), where John Bercow is the only slightly surprising name in a line-up featuring Jamie Heaslip, Joe Duffy, Bernard O’Shea and the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The return of Have I Got News for You (BBC1, 9pm) provokes mixed feelings. It’s hard to forget (or forgive) the show’s part in portraying Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg — both frequent guests — as harmless buffoons rather than the poisonous individuals they are. There’s not much to laugh about now.

Swallowed by the Sea (PBS America, 9pm - see trailer above) recounts a startling underwater discovery that could be the stuff of an adventure movie script. In 2000, marine archaeologists found the lost city of Heracleionin, just 10 metres of water a few kilometres off the coast of Egypt.

It mysteriously sank 3,000 years ago, yet many of its temples, house, statues and boats were preserved.

SATURDAY

If the previous season of the French crime thriller Spiral (BBC4, 9pm, 10pm) ended on a grim note, then this latest double-bill kicks off in similar style, with Commissioner Herville (Nicolas Briancon) meeting a brutal end. Meanwhile, Laura Bethard (Caroline Proust) is being treated for depression.

Spiral, BBC Four

If you can lay your hands on a machete at short notice and hack your way through the forest of pretentiousness in the first half of Mark Ronson: From the Heart (BBC2, 9.30pm), a good documentary emerges.

Once the over-the-top tributes from the likes of Lady Gaga are out of the way, we get to hear from Ronson himself, and his recollections of working with Amy Winehouse are especially poignant.

Danny Dyer cements his status as Britain’s newest national treasure by hosting his own game show called The Wall (BBC1, 8.35pm) — not to be confused with Hole in the Wall, but every bit as... ahem... dyer. Boom, and indeed boom again.

The X Factor: Celebrity judges Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and presenter Dermot O’Leary (Syco/Thames TV)

In a battle between lesser evils, however, Danny wins out over The X Factor: Celebrity (Virgin Media One, 8.40pm), featuring Martin Bashir (who really should know better), Ricki Lake and a bunch of people whose own families have never even heard of them.

SUNDAY

Faith in our fellow human beings to act like human beings is at an all-time low, so the six-part American documentary series Why We Hate (Discovery, 10pm) couldn’t be more timely.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, it opens with a look at the genetic, social and anthrological motives behind hatred. A reformed ex-member of the obnoxious Westboro Baptist Church is among the contributors.

World on Fire (BBC1, 9pm) continues to be a blazingly ambitious drama. Tonight, Harry (Jonah Hauer‑King) is in northern France with his army unit. Who should turn up only his former girlfriend Lois (Julia Brown), now a singer with an Ensa party entertaining the troops. Gripping stuff, powerfully made.

By way of a loose companion piece, Ruth Zylberman’s documentary France 1939: One Last Summer (BBC4, 10pm) draws on home movies, diaries and letters to paint a poignant, evocative picture of the final summer of peace before the Nazi invasion plunged the French population into a nightmare.

Celebrity Hunted, Channel 4

If the mere mention of the name Johnson doesn’t turn your stomach at this point, then Celebrity Hunted (Channel 4, 9pm) is reliably entertaining fare. You-know-who’s father, Stanley Johnson, is among the predictable batch of reality show knuckleheads and retired sports people trying to disappear beneath the radar and stay out of the clutches of a team with the latest surveillance and tracking technology at their disposal.

Johnson Sr proves to be the equal of his bullshitter son in the spoofing stakes. He claims to have experience as a spy, and then proceeds to buy petrol with his credit card. Will he last the five episodes?

There’s been no shortage of documentaries about Ancient Egypt lately, but Lost Pharoahs of the Nile (Channel 4, 8pm) is particularly intriguing. It looks at the Kushites, Egypt’s first African dynasty.

