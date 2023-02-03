| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Eastenders mysteries to Del Boy’s bar bother - the best TV moments of all time

Ahead of the finale of Happy Valley on Sunday, we rewind 15 of the most heart-stopping, and sometimes funny, shows like The Sopranos and Corrie

Only Fools and Horses Expand
Normal People Expand
The Sopranos Expand
Blackadder Expand
Game of Thrones Expand
Derry Girls Expand
Celebrity Big Brother Expand
The White Lotus Expand
Line of Duty Expand

Close

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools and Horses

Normal People

Normal People

The Sopranos

The Sopranos

Blackadder

Blackadder

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

Derry Girls

Derry Girls

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

The White Lotus

The White Lotus

Line of Duty

Line of Duty

/

Only Fools and Horses

Kurtis Reid

As Happy Valley reaches its finale on Sunday evening, with an expected face-off between Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and killer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), we are sure it is going to be one of the most talked about moments in television.

But how will it compare with the others? We take a look at some of the most famous moments in TV which got everyone talking. 

Most Watched

Privacy