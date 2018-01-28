From 'Best Costume' to 'Best Comeback' - Chris Wasser's DWTS movie night awards

It was Movie Night on Dancing with the Stars tonight. To mark the occasion, our favourite dancing celebrities dressed up like famous characters from famous movies. Movies like Citizen Kane. Movies like The Godfather. Movies like Jaws. Nah, we’re just kidding (but wouldn’t that last one be interesting…).

Instead, the lads and ladies went for Beetlejuice, Back to the Future, An Officer and a Gentleman, The Artist, Kill Bill, Thor, La La Land, Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean and Darby O’Gill and the Little People. You can probably guess which one of our celebs went with Darby O’Gill. Anyway, they were all fabulous. So fabulous, in fact, that they all deserve an award. Oh yes, it’s time for the inaugural Dancing with the Stars Oscars. You read that right…

Best Costume Erin McGregor’s Kill Bill onesie was kinda awesome. Anna Geary’s Elsa outfit was spot-on. But nobody – we repeat, nobody - had a patch on the fabulous Nicky Byrne. Our favourite host looked simply smashin’ in a sky-blue velvet blazer. At least, we think it’s velvet. Either way, it’s a cracking jacket, Nicky. Where’d ya get it?

Erin McGregor and Ryan McShane,during the fourth live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

Best One-Liner Nicky Byrne, come on down! Again. Right, where do we start? How about the moment when Nicky suggested Marty Morrissey bring a little Italian blood to his performance? He was making a reference to Ksenia, Marty’s dance partner. The thing is, Ksenia, Marty’s dance partner, is not Italian. She is Ukrainian. “Are you from Italy?” Nicky asked. No, Nicky. She is Ukrainian. Everyone laughed. Oh, God, it was awkward.

Later, he did something with Tomas’ O’Leary’s Thor hammer (you had to be there) and cracked lots of jokes with Maia Dunphy (that crying bit was strange) and a high-scoring Anna Geary (“You couldn’t ask for anything Elsa!”). Truly, DWTS would be nothing without Nicky Byrne. Best Special Effects

RTE’s Marty Morrissey and Ksenia Zsikhotska,during the Fourth Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

Jake Carter’s Marty McFly / DeLorean skit was very impressive, but little Carter and his partner, Karen, lose marks in our books. Why? Because it was a Back to the Future-themed performance: one of them should have dressed like Doc. In the end, it was Rob Heffernan’s spooky samba that blew our minds. Basically, his partner, Emily, lost her legs. What we mean is that it looked as though her legs were separated from her body (you know what we’re on about). It was telly magic. It was all to do with the Beetlejuice theme. It was deadly looking. Best Comeback

Marty Morrissey may have been bottom of the leader board again, but sure look it, at least he didn’t make a complete show of himself with that Darby O’Gill routine. Begorrah and bejaysus, Marty’s Sean Connery impression wasn’t the strangest thing we’ve seen on this show. Nobody puts Marty in a corner.

Best Judge Joke

When Brian Redmond paid Tomas O’Leary’s bulging biceps a compliment (Tomas danced dressed as Thor, remember). “Your arms are nearly as big as mine!” declared Brian. “Together!” added Loraine Barry. Oh! Oh, that’s fabulous work, Loraine. Would you like some after-sun for that burn there, Brian? Best Hair and Make-Up

Bernard O’Shea as Jack Sparrow. He makes a handsome pirate, does Bernard. Best Recovery

Did anyone else spot Bernard O’Sparrow shlippin’ and shlidin’ all over the shop at the end of his performance? Jaypers, he had us worried there for a second, the poor fella. He handled the whole thing with comical grace, mind. Be careful in those new shoes, Sparrow. Best Audience Pleaser Anna Geary’s mesmerising Frozen routine. Like something from a proper Broadway musical, that one. Lovely stuff altogether.

Best Pun So many to choose from, but Amanda Byram’s ‘Alannah Land’ line is our favourite. See, Alannah Beirne danced to City of Stars (she was brilliant, by the way). City of Stars is from La La Land. Alannah sounds like ‘La La’. Take a moment there, if you need it. That’s comedy gold, that. Best Sport

Tomas O’Leary. The chap looked genuinely devastated to be heading home. Don’t worry, we won’t forget about you, Tomas. How could we? You’re probably the only DWTS contestant to dance with a hammer on live television.

Online Editors