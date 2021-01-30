From A Perfect Planet to Rob & Romesh Vs… what to watch on TV this week

BBC's A Perfect Planet: A young orphaned elephant with his keeper at The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust nursery in Nairobi, Kenya. (C) Nick Shoolingin-Jordan/Silverback Films. Photograph: Nick Shoolingin-Jordan

Filmed over four years and 31 countries, this latest collaboration between David Attenborough and the BBC Natural History Unit has presented a compelling portrait of how our planet works. In the final episode of A Perfect Planet, however, we find out how our fragile ecosystem is under threat as never before because of the impact of one rampant species — humans.

In previous episodes we’ve learnt how the sun, weather, volcanoes and the oceans have shaped our uniquely hospitable environment and made an astonishing biodiversity possible. Now, though, a century and a half of human dependence on fossil fuels is bearing ugly fruit, as huge releases of CO2 have destabilised our climate, perhaps fatally.

To help us understand what’s happening, A Perfect Planet looks back to the five mass-extinction events that have rocked and devastated the Earth in the distant past. All but one of them were caused by giant volcanic eruptions that poisoned the atmosphere with choking quantities of CO2.

Today, human activity is acting like a supervolcano, releasing 100 times more carbon dioxide than all of the Earth’s volcanoes combined. The effect of all this on nature is to be observed in Kenya, where orphaned elephants are the victims of ever-worsening droughts; in the seas, where overfishing and rising sea temperatures are wreaking havoc and causing widespread extinction, and in the Amazon, where industrial deforestation is destroying ancient habitats.

But as Attenborough has pointed out in this and other series, there is still hope — we can still reverse much of this damage by taking radical collective action now. The key challenge in this will be how humans create energy, but the Earth is brimming with natural power, from wind and solar energy to the sea’s waves and geothermal heat, which we have so far failed to successfully harness. But it’s these forces of nature that may hold the key to our survival.

Sunday, BBC1, 8pm

Films of the week

Deadpool 2

Tonight, Channel 4, 9pm

Reeling from the death of his beloved Vanessa, Deadpool reluctantly joins forces with the X-Men as he sets out to avenge her. Comic superhero yarn, with Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin.

Beautiful Boy

Tonight, BBC2, 10pm

Harrowing drama starring Steve Carell as the father of a clever and talented son who is devastated when he becomes addicted to heroin. With Timothée Chalamet.

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Sunday, Channel 4, 11.05pm

Raised as a member of the Egyptian royal family, Moses becomes incensed at the plight of his real people and resolves to lead the Hebrew tribe out of captivity. Ridley Scott’s epic stars Christian Bale.

Tully

Monday, TG4, 9.30pm

Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody’s moving comic drama stars Charlize Theron as a harried mother of three who’s at the end of her tether, when a saintly nanny appears from nowhere. With Mackenzie Davis.

Loving

Friday, RTÉ2, 9.35pm

When interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving are persecuted by state authorities in 1950s Virginia, they begin a long legal battle that will change American society forever. With Ruth Negga.

Nightcrawler

Friday, BBC2, 11.20pm

Petty thief Lou Bloom is on the run when he happens on a car crash on an LA freeway. He then decides to make a living chasing ambulances and filming horrific scenes for the local news channels. Jake Gyllenhaal stars.

Best sport

Football

Match of the Day Live

Today, BBC1, 2.45pm

Relegation beckons

Live Premier League on the BBC as West Brom face Fulham. Both sides were promoted last season, and both are now in the relegation tussle.

Live Premier League

Today, Sky Sports Main Event, 5pm

Gunners up against it

Arsenal have righted the ship somewhat but face a stiff challenge this afternoon against league leaders Manchester United. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Renault Super Sunday

Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event, 1pm

Triple bill

A triple bill of action begins with Leicester City v Leeds at the King Power Stadium. Later, West Ham face Liverpool, and Spurs play Brighton.

TV picks

Lifestyle

Ireland’s Fittest Family

Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Hanging tough

Pontoons of Pain and the Hanging Tough test are among the challenges that await four families in the first of this year’s quarter-finals.

Grand Designs

Wednesday, Channel 4, 9pm

Grist to the mill

The ambitious attempt to transform a 17th-century Cornish flour mill into a modern home hits a snag when restoration costs escalate.

Entertainment

The Graham Norton Show

Friday, BBC1, 11.15pm

The host with the most

Ethan Hawke has a new novel out and joins Graham to discuss it, along with singer Jessie Ware and comic Alan Carr, who’s hosting a new design show.

Sheena McGinley’s streaming pick of the week

Rob & Romesh Vs...

Now TV, streaming now

Famed for a typically deadpan outlook, plus an ability to genuinely bond with the tour guides his producers find in the remotest of locations, Romesh Ranganathan is a man of many facets. Conversely, “top mate” and fellow comedian Rob Beckett seemingly operates on one setting — 11. Together, they are the yin to each other’s yang and hilarity ensues.

Firstly, don’t let the presence of Beckett put you off. While this dual odyssey of oddness is a far cry from the BBC’s Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, it still has the fish-out-of-water vibes, as they meet an array of experts in their fields across the globe.

Prior seasons saw Rob and Romesh attempt to infiltrate the worlds of DJing, basketball, fashion and ballet, while opportunities for nudity/ridicule in this new series come via the mediums of golf, art and drag. Each episode could be broken down thusly: Rob is excited about the task at hand while Romesh would rather be under a rock; Rob thinks he’s really good at the task and therefore commits to making a public spectacle of themselves; Romesh usually ends up being better at the task, but not before quietly turning himself inside out. Fin.

While formulaic and puerile, Sky’s buddy series brings deliciously routine viewing for those looking to escape their brain. Prefer crime dramas? The team behind Gomorrah release ZeroZeroZero on Now TV this week.

Also streaming…

Europe From Above

Disney+, Friday

Elevate your perspective — from your perma-perch on the couch — and take to the air over Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and all the other places, as National Geographic showcases Europe’s finest cultural and geographical landmarks as they’ve never been observed before. Relying heavily on drone footage, and featuring scenes of teeny cows herding through gates, and direct shots over the Colosseum, this six-part series may be enough to instil the elusive glimmer of excitement felt when landing in a foreign airport.

Greenland

Amazon Prime, Friday

It’s good that Gerard Butler’s been getting work ’n all, but the timing of this Prime Original will make us or break us. Basically Deep Impact meets Snowpiercer, this dystopian action movie will either make you feel much better or infinitely worse about Planet Earth’s current plight.

Call My Agent!

Netflix, streaming now

When you work with stars this big, the juiciest dramas play out behind the scenes… Season four of this oh-so-French farce landed last week, featuring the expected levels of affairs, fickle friends and fierce personalities. This season, ASK recruits a new senior agent from Starmedia, while Andréa and the team will have to fight for the custody of their clients, including Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sigourney Weaver, Jean Reno and more!

We Are: the Brooklyn Saints

Netflix, streaming now

Geared towards boys aged 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints programme is more than a sport — it’s a family, a vehicle for opportunity and, no doubt, a source of much joy and stress. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the Brooklyn Saints community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, and the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them.

Strip Down, Rise Up

Netflix, Friday

Therapy comes in many forms… From Academy Award-nominated director Michèle Ohayon, this is an intimate film about a diverse and vibrant group of women who heal their trauma and body-image issues through sensual movement and the art of pole dancing.

