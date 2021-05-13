Friends reunion will air at the end of this month 

Stars of the American sitcom Friends at a photocall in London. Photo by: Neil Munns/PA

Despite rumuors of a reunion episode ever since the infamous show ended, it’s official - Friends will reunite on May 27!

Seventeen years on since the last episode aired, the six actors will come together for the special reunion episode.

The reunion, which will be streamed on HBO Max, is not another episode of the comedy.

Instead, it will show Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revisit the original set and share behind-the-scenes footage.

"In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series,” HBO Max said in a statement.

“The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters.”

The six actors have been hyping the reunion up on their social media over the past number of months.

Jennifer Aniston only joined Instagram in the past two years, and her first post was a photo of the six Friends, which sparked rumours of a reunion.

Sharing HBO Max’s announcement video of the new episode today, Jennifer wrote: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!”

Many celebrities commented on the post, with actress Reece Witherspoon writing: “So EMOTIONAL about this!”

And singer Charlie Puth commented: “I have chills."

The Friends official Instagram account wrote: “’Oh my god’ - in Janice’s voice” followed by a shocked emoji.

However, it is not yet known how Irish users will get their hands on the beloved reunion.

It will be streamed on HBO Max, which is a new streaming service for American premium channel HBO, and it isn’t available in Ireland.

HBO has an agreement with Sky TV and Now TV to air their original content in the UK and Ireland, so that could be a possibility.