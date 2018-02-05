'Frasier' star John Mahoney dies aged 77

The former ‘Frasier’ star - who was known for his role as Martin Crane, the father of the titular character, in the NBC sitcom - passed away on Sunday whilst in hospice care in Chicago, his publicist has told TMZ.

No other details are known about John’s passing at the time of writing, and his publicist has yet to put out a statement with regards to his death. The British-born actor starred as Martin Crane alongside his on-screen sons Kelsey Grammar, who played the titular Frasier, and David Hyde Pierce, who played Niles, in the sitcom for a whopping 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004.

In 2000, he was awarded a SAG Award for his work on the show, and was also nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. Besides starring in the hugely popular sitcom, John also had a lucrative film career, with roles in productions including 'American President,' ‘Say Anything…' and ‘Eight Men Out’.

Most recently, John had a recurring role in TV Land’s ‘Hot In Cleveland’, where he appeared as Roy in six episodes between 2011 and 2014. His last TV appearance was in ‘Foyle’s War’ in 2015, where he played Andrew Del Mar.

Aside from his careers in film and television, John was also active in theatre, and won a Tony in 1986. John was intensely private about his personal life, but is thought to have never married, despite previously claiming to have been in several relationships.

Online Editors