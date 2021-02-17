Framing Britney Spears review: the truly shocking account of the hunting of an incandescent talent

The much talked-about Framing Britney Spears (Sky Documentaries, last night), made by The New York Times and shown on Hulu in the US earlier this month, begins and ends with the focus firmly on the #FreeBritney campaign.

Its members, committed Spears fans, have been pressing for the 39-year-old singer to be liberated from the questionable conservatorship which stripped her of the freedom to manage her own finances and affairs 12 years ago, and handed complete control over her life to her father Jamie.

We see them demonstrating outside the court during the singer’s latest (unsuccessful) attempt to have her father removed as her conservator. Two of them even started a podcast devoted exclusively to combing through Spears’ Instagram videos, looking for coded messages from the singer to the outside world.

It might be tempting to dismiss these people as blinkered, over-the-top obsessives who see conspiracies around every corner. Well, you’d be wrong.

The #FreeBritney people offer some of the most compassionate and persuasive voices in this excellent, but often hard to watch, film.

The documentary is unlikely to make a difference to Spears’ ongoing legal battle to win back her independence. But that’s not its aim.

It serves as a powerful reminder of a couple of things: firstly, what an incandescent talent Spears was and still is; and secondly, the vileness of the mostly, but not exclusively, male-dominated media — the paparazzi, the tabloids, the low-rent celebrity gossip magazines, even the big US talk shows — that tormented her to the point of breakdown and inflicted terrible damage on her mental health.

Director Samantha Stark takes a crisp, chronological approach free of fussiness. From the very start, the sweet, innocent girl from Kentwood, a small town in the Louisiana Bible Belt, was the subject of creepy, disgusting hypersexualisation that soured into misogyny.

We see her on a TV show, aged 10, in 1992. “Can I be your boyfriend?” asks the host, a man old enough to be MY father at that time.

“Everybody’s talking about it,” a Dutch TV interview tells the 17-year-old Spears.

“What?” she asks.

“Well... your breasts.”

At a press conference, an unseen male journalist asks Spears if she’s a virgin.

New York Times journalist Wesley Morris recalls how, after Spears and the odious Justin Timberlake broke up. Timberlake controlled the narrative. To put it in high school terms, Morris says, Spears was portrayed as “the slut” while Timberlake — who released a song and accompanying video that was basically “an act of male revenge” against Spears — was “the star quarterback”.

Not all the vileness was generated by men. We’re reminded of Spear’s interview with the appalling Diane Sawyer, who reduced her to tears.

“What did you do to Justin?” she asks.

Inevitably, among all the footage of Spears being relentlessly and cruelly hounded — hunted, really — by paparazzi 24/7, even during the child custody hearings following the breakdown in her marriage to Kevin Federline, is the video clip of Spears shaving her head.

“Nobody mentioned mental health,” says Wesley Morris. “There was too much money to be made off her suffering.”

Apart from caring friends of Spears, like childhood pal-turned-assistant Felicia Culotta, stylist Hayley Hill and children’s talent agent Nancy Carson — all of them now shut out of her life — nobody comes out of the film favourably.

Certainly not Jamie Spears, a failed businessman and bankrupt with an alcohol problem, who was largely absent when she was growing up and swooped in like a vulture, only when he saw a chance to get his hands on her money.

According to Kim Kaiman of Jive Records, Jamie’s reaction to Britney getting a record contract at 15 was: “My daughter’s gonna be so rich, she’s gonna buy me a boat!”

If any boat deserves to be scuppered, it’s this one.