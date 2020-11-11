| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Forget Diana, Gillian Anderson's 'honey laced with pure acid' Thatcher is the biggest draw of The Crown's new season

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown series 4, Netflix Expand

Close

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown series 4, Netflix

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown series 4, Netflix

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown series 4, Netflix

Pat Stacey

ANY drama series, no matter how good, can hit a speed bump at some point. For Netflix’s The Crown, that moment was season three.

It looked as immaculate as ever, of course. It’s one of the most expensive series ever made and you can see every cent on the screen.

But there was widespread criticism of the factual inaccuracies, particularly its portrayal of Prince Charles’s schooldays and the treatment of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s alleged involvement in a mooted coup against Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Privacy