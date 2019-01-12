'F**k off' - Nicky Byrne says Liam Gallagher didn't mince his words when he first met Westlife

Liam Gallagher has never been one to mince his words and back in the early days of their band, Westlife were the subject of his dismissive - and rather hilarious - ire.

The four-piece group, who announced their reunion last year, performed on the Graham Norton Show on Friday and as is custom for musical guests, joined the other celebrities on the couch for a quick chat. And Nicky Byrne revealed their first meeting with Liam didn't go so well.

"Basically we were a young band in 1998 and we just signed a record deal over here," he said. "We had flown into London and the label said to us, 'There's a brand new Tommy Hilfiger store opening, go along and try get papped, try get noticed'. And when we arrived there were superstars, Liz Hurley and Oasis were there and was '98 so What's The Story Morning Glory was out, their biggest album.

"So we thought we had to go over and say hello. So they were having a drink in a circle of people so me and one of the boys walked over and tipped them on the shoulder.

Westlife, (left to right) Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan) during the filming for the Graham Norton Show

"Liam turned around and we said, 'Liam we're Louis Walsh's new band and he just went "f*** off'. So we just f****d off."

Bizarrely, it's not the first time jibes have been exchanged between Liam and the Irish band. Back in 2011, Liam told Q magazine that his brother Noel's style was too boyband for him - one boyband in particular.

"Noel said we had a year to come up with a band name and came up with Beady Eye. He had three and came up with the High Flying Turds. I don’t know who dressed him but he looks like something out of Westlife," he said.

Then, in 2014, while chatting with Byrne on his 2014 radio show, Noel addressed the comments, saying: "Our Liam said that? Which member of Westlife? I'm trying to remember all your little faces - as long as it's not Louis Walsh!"

