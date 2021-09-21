Stills from the first glimpse of Adam Loves Adventure

The first glimpse of The Late Late Toy Show star Adam King’s animated series has been released.

Adam’s father David King today pitched the show to broadcasters and investors at Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, France, along with the creators of the show - Irish animation studio Kavaleer Production.

David King and Irish animation studio Kavaleer Production at Cartoon Forum in France

David King and Irish animation studio Kavaleer Production at Cartoon Forum in France

The animated series called Adam Loves Adventure is inspired by the little boy who stole the nation’s heart after appearing on The Late Late Toy Show with his virtual hug card.

He also told host Ryan Tubridy and the country about living with osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, which causes brittle bones, and his dream to become a CAPCOM for Nasa.

Along with the show being inspired by him, Adam will also star in the series as he will voice his own character.

Expand Close David King and Irish animation studio Kavaleer Production at Cartoon Forum in France / Facebook

Whatsapp David King and Irish animation studio Kavaleer Production at Cartoon Forum in France

The adventure-comedy, which is set in space, is aimed at preschool children and will be the first Irish children’s programme to feature a wheelchair user as the protagonist.

It also has an environmental slant as the production company said the prime directive for the young audience is to learn about how best to protect the earth through humour and empathy.

During the pitch at Cartoon Forum today, David King said: “We have been totally blown away by the impact of Adam’s message on people around the world.

"We are thrilled to capture Adam’s spirit, his love of space and adventure in this wonderful cartoon.

“As parents, Fiona and I want our children to grow up as the heroes in their own stories. What they see around them inspires, and in Adam’s case – representation really matters.

"We are so grateful to Kavaleer for their trust in choosing Adam, a wheelchair user, to be the hero in this story. If he can see it, he can be it.”

Chief executive of Kavaleer, Andrew Kavanagh, said he is “overwhelmed” by the support they have received since beginning production on Adam Loves Adventure.

He added: “In particular from the International Space Community who have been inspired by Adam’s story and ambition.

"The show has been warmly welcomed by the European Space Agency and we are thrilled to have enlisted Dr Norah Patten of the International Space University as the show’s chief space advisor.

"We are confident that Adam’s story will continue to impact everyone it reaches and we are honoured to be able to capture his essence in this very special production.”

Dr Patten said Adam has captured people’s hearts “from all over the globe”.

She added: “Superstar astronauts such as Chris Hadfield, Cady Coleman and Dan Tani have all reached out to Adam and supported his quest to become a CAPCOM so I think for all of these young kids watching Adam on screen as the lead character in this cartoon, they’ll see an adventurous, very inspiring young boy and somebody who represents ambition and dreams which will have a very positive impact for and of the kids watching.”

