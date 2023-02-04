Finding Brigid: RTÉ show portrays saint as a modern self-help guru

Poor Saint Brigid. She’s been plucked from the dole queue and elevated, seemingly overnight, to the boardroom. Now she’s blonde, with careful modern eyebrows, if a lot of the recent pictures of her are anything to go by. Worst of all, her new business seems to be empowerment. She must wish she was back on jobseekers’.

Finding Brigid (RTÉ One) wasn’t really about Brigid at all. That may have been because we are rather short on facts about the historical Brigid (or Brigids). But we didn’t get to hear any of the wonderful legends about Brigid either — like the one in which she turned the bark of trees into bacon in order to feed her nuns.

A lot of the Brigid legends are about food: she had honey under her floors and beer pretty much everywhere. This perhaps goes to show how starving the people of the time were — or how bored they were by their bad food — but we didn’t hear anything about that, unfortunately.

Finding Brigid was really about modern Irish women and how we a) were hard done by in the past and b) are fantastic now.

The opening sequence in particular — a breathy poem over shots of the sea — was deeply romantic but sounded like a recital of self-help affirmations. It appears that Brigid, once goddess and saint, is now a lifestyle counsellor. Even Siobhán McSweeney couldn’t rescue this one. She told us on at least three occasions that, in her view, Brigid was a mirror for us all. And that in describing Brigid we were really describing ourselves.

The modern images of Brigid featured here imply that we, her customers, are all beach-body ready, with an unending supply of vivid lipstick and a good bra. Most strangely of all, the programme makers traced international devotion to Brigid no further than Glastonbury in Somerset. Finding Brigid never found itself in France, where it could have explored the contribution Brigid made to the cultural phenomenon with the sexiest name, Brigitte Bardot.

Still, it’s nice to have Monday off.

If you wanted a programme that wasn’t afraid to be complicated, there was Emily Atack: Asking For It? (BBC Two). Emily is a lovely young woman who one morning woke up to find 37 obscene images on her mobile phone.

This is not unusual for her. Once she had a part in the excellent Inbetweeners (she was the beautiful girl that Simon had a crush on). Then she posed for lads’ magazines, presumably in various stages of undress. Now she’s trying to build a comedy career: “I just want to be sexy and funny.”

And she is the fantasy of many men, a lot of whom are older than she is. “My wife will be sleeping at about 11…” read a typically obscene message from the family man who signs himself Daddy Dave. “He sends me literally 100s of messages every day,” said Emily.

She visited a school where a group of teenage girls told her that, for some of them, the obscene messages to them started when they turned 11 or 12: “It starts when you get a phone.”

The men who send them harassing messages are “old; over 30,” they said. They also thought that their school uniforms were an exacerbating factor. “I feel more vulnerable in my school uniform than I do in anything else,” said one girl. The others nodded. Several had reported the harassing messages to the tech companies — as had Emily — but not one of them reported the tech companies doing a damn thing about it.

This is daily life now for many women and girls. “Malicious messaging”, a female police officer called it. Any woman with a public profile knows all about it. Jaimie Klinger, for example, gave her first television interviews in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder, because she had started a Reclaim The Streets campaign. That’s when the messages started. “People say don’t go on social media but that’s like saying don’t walk home,” said Emily.

Madraí is the Irish for dogs. I think Peataí was the first programme to link the Irish language firmly to pets, but now that partnership is quite the thing. Madraí (RTÉ One) stayed firmly out of Dublin — perhaps because of all the dog dirt on the pavements — and that was a good move. The three dogs were absolutely mental and you ended up being grateful that you didn’t live next door to them, let alone in the same house.

On Madraí we learned that there is no Irish term for “separation anxiety.” We learned that Fred, a German shepherd-retriever cross, was quite capable of dragging his owner, Siobhán, off the pavement and into traffic. This problem was solved with what looked like a choke lead.

We learned that dogs can get allergies to dust mites ( who knew?) and that they are prescribed steroids for them. It was Bailey, a bichon frisé who had been on steroids for eight years and was going a bit mental, all the time.

Steroids have behavioural side-effects. Bailey probably had arthritis in one of his hips and wasn’t in good shape. So he was prescribed a course of painkillers and an injection for the allergies. This was more expensive than Bailey’s previous treatment. But his owner, Trish, was very well behaved and obedient. She agreed to the added expense without a murmur.

Madraí is fine, with a nice vet and a nice animal behaviourist. But it’s too short a programme to allow you to get to know the dogs or the owners.