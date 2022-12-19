The final five couples competing in the next series of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ have been revealed.

Former GAA star Paul Brogan will be beginning his new year on the dance floor with pro-dancer Salome Chachua.

Last year Salome was the only female pro dancer to get to the final. She holds the same hopes this time around for the ex-Dublin player.

Damien McGinty, who was formerly on Glee, is paired with Kylee Vincent.

This year Kylee will be competing against her pro dancer husband Stephen Vincent, who is currently paired up with Marie Cassidy for the new series.

Comedian Kevin McGahern will be teamed with Laura Nolan for this series. Last year Laura danced with Love Island star Matthew McNabb.

The fourth couple announced is former rugby international Shane Byrne who will be dancing with former winner of the series Karen Byrne.

She will hope to add another win to her list this year, as the two will dance it out to take home the glitterball trophy.

2FM Breakfast host and Instagram sensation Carl Mullan is partnered with Emily Barker for series six of Dancing with the Stars.

After previously making it to the final, Emily is hoping the same fate for her and Carl.

The other six couples competing this year previously named are:

Dr Marie Cassidy and Stephen Vincent

Panti Bliss and Denys Samson

Stephanie Roche and Ervinas Merfeldas

Leah O’Rourke and John Nolan

Brooke Scullion and Maurizio Benenato

Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk



Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One at 6.30 pm, Sunday January 8.