Filming for new thriller and RTÉ co-production starts in Clare

Filming has just started in Co Clare on a new six-part Irish drama for RTÉ called ‘Hidden Assets’, which stars Angeline Ball of ‘The Commitments’ fame.

In a new departure for the national broadcaster, an international deal has been agreed that will mean the thriller will air in Ireland this Autumn and also screen on Acorn TV in the US and on Super Channel in Canada in 2022.

Set in a rural town in Clare and the world’s diamond capital of Antwerp, it tells the story of family ties, power and “the corrosive effects of boundless greed.”

A publicity blurb says a routine raid sees the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) exposing a link between a wealthy Irish family, a stash of rough diamonds and a series of bombings in Belgium.

Co-written by Peter McKenna and Morna Regan, Ball will take on the part of Cab Detective Emer Berry who has to work with Belgian Chief Inspector Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx) in order to stop another terror attack in Antwerp.

It co-stars Simone Kirby, Cathy Belton and Peter Coonan of Love/Hate fame.

Directed by the Emmy-nominated Thaddeus O’Sullivan of ‘Into The Storm’, the team has just completed eight weeks of filming in Belgium and now started work in a location in Clare.

RTÉ Head of Drama & Comedy Shane Murphy said he was “very happy to be partnering with Saffron Moon and Acorn TV again to commission Hidden Assets".

"To have Peter McKenna and Morna Regan on board as writers, Thaddeus O'Sullivan directing and cast at the level of Angeline Ball, Simone Kirby, Michael Ironside and Peter Coonan bodes extremely well for the series," he said.

RTÉ previously partnered up with Saffron Moon to make 2017 crime series ‘Acceptable Risk’ starring Elaine Cassidy.

The show is being co-produced by leading Belgian producer Potemkino and Canada's Facet 4.



