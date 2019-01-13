Female contestants dazzle the judges on week two of Dancing with the Stars

A fusion of line dancing and the quickstep had country singer Cliona Hagan hot on the heels of Love/Hate star Johnny Ward’s jive last week, as she topped the leader board among the girls on Dancing with the Stars tonight.

Cliona impressed the judges and bagged straight sevens.

Holly Carpenter with Trent Whiddon during the Second live show of Dancing With The Stars , dancing a Salsa to ‘Neon Lights’ By Demi Lovato. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

A strained tendon in her foot – or her partner Robert Rowinski’s trouble understanding her Northern accent – didn’t perturb the Tyrone beauty who revealed she had helped choreograph the country elements into her dance.

"For week one to come out and dance the hardest ballroom dance was fantastic,” said judge Julian Benson.

“I love people who push things beyond the bar. The fusion between the quickstep and country - very very clever, well done Robert.”

Holly Carpenter salsa-ed her way on to the show in sparkly fashion.

Eilish O’Carroll and Ryan Mc Shane during the Second live show of Dancing With The Stars, dancing a Tango to’I Cant Tell A Waltz From A Tango ‘ by Alma Logan. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

The former Miss Ireland was praised for her natural hip action from the judges, with Julian going as far as to say her latin number was Hollylicious and hinted at an “inner diva” inside the model (27).

A change of partner after professional dancer Curtis Pritchard was injured didn’t seem to hold the beauty queen back either as she took to the floor.

She said he had given her some tough love before the show started when she was feeling nervous yesterday.

“I’m delighted I can tell him now I was in the middle of the board,” she said.

Demi Isaac Oviawe with Kai Widdrington during the Second live show of Dancing With The Stars, dancing a Cha Cha to ‘Cut To The Feeling’ by Carly Rae Jepsen. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

“I would have been disappointed to have to ring him and tell him I messed up.”

It was a “promising” performance according to Loraine Barry which notched up 16 points in total.

Known to most viewers as Niamh Brennan from Fair City, Clelia Murphy was nervous about following in Johnny’s footsteps and taking on the jive.

She split the judging panel with her chairography at the bus stop at the start of the number to Tell Her About It by Billy Joel.

Mairead Ronan and John Nolan during the Second live show of Dancing With The Stars, dancing a Waltz to ‘You Light Up My Life’ by Whitney Houston. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Brian thought maybe a bus strike had been called she was sitting so long at the start.

Meanwhile Julian and Loraine loved the cute moment between herself and partner Vitali Lozmin.

However Clelia was just worried her fishnet tights would snag on the bench she was perched on.

She fared well despite the bus dispute and racked up 19 points.

Meanwhile, Mrs Brown’s Boys star Eilish O’Carroll left the curlers at home and, in the words of Brian Redmond, proved she could tell her waltz from a tango.

Clelia Murphy and Vitali Lozmin during the Second live show of Dancing With The Stars, dancing a Jive to ‘Tell Her About It’ by Billy Joel. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Dancing to the tune of the song Can’t tell a waltz from a tango the 66-year-old had the audience on their feet for what Loraine called an “inspirational” turn on the dancefloor.

Eilish said that brother Brendan was cheering her on from Florida.

There was a test on the 1916 Rising this morning for Young Offenders actress Demi Isaac Oviawe but it was far from her mind as her cha-cha-cha with Kai Widdrington was examined by the judges.

Judges Brian Redmond Lorraine Barry and Julian Benson during the second live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

However there was disappointment in store with the scores, with the Cork star landing bottom of the leader board with ten points.

Emotions were running high for the 18-year-old, who said she was thinking about her family during the performance.

Waltzing to You Light Up My Life to Whitney Houston, Mairead Ronan impressed Brian Redmond with her foot placement – so much so he said it looked like she was one-legged when she stood side-on.

Mairead, who welcomed baby Bonnie last year, revealed that five months today she was giving birth to her third child in the Rotunda.

Joking that the pressure was on, as partner John Nolan had made the final with comedian Deirdre O’Kane last year, Mairead said her biggest issue was not getting enough sleep.

“Everyone has their struggles,” she said. “Mine is just the lack of sleep.

And while the girls certainly brought the glam, the boys were back – and made sure they weren’t going to be missed in loud suits and a Mambo No. 5 routine.

Next week the show enters the business-end of the competition with the first elimination.

