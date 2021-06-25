Faye Winter: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing the twenty-six year old lettings manager from Devon.

Faye loves her work and tries to make it as “Selling Sunset” as possible. She describes herself as loud and authentic.

She’s looking for someone who will make her laugh, but can also take her banter and terrible flirting skills.

She is going to miss her mum and dad when in the villa, her dad is her best friend and she talks to him four times a day.

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything. I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun – amazing.

What do you do for work at the moment?

I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team. I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants. My main role is the sales side of things. I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work. I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, “You’re staying outside”. It’s so fun.

How would your friends and family describe you?

Loud. I think they’d say I’m authentic. I’m an individual person. A bit of a foghorn - opinionated. My friends have been my friends for years and years so I must be alright because they’ve stuck around for a long time. I say it how it is. Even with my closest friends if they do something wrong I tell them.

What do you look for in a romantic partner?

Looks wise they have to be like 6ft. But then my last relationship that I was in for five years he was like 5ft 7”. Someone that will put me in my place. Someone that makes me laugh. But also someone that takes my banter. I’m like a 5-year-old in a playground, if I like you, I will make a mockery of you and laugh and joke. That is my really terrible flirting skills. I need someone who can take that.

How do you meet potential partners at the moment?

I normally meet people out, or I’ll meet people on Instagram. A lot of people wouldn’t get my personality on a dating website. They’ll think I’m just being harsh when actually I’m just trying to flirt. I’m probably going to see someone in swim shorts and say, ‘Is that all your packing?’ I am that type of person! I don’t like people to know what I’m thinking.

Have you ever had any amazing dates?

St Ives is my favourite place and one guy took me there for lunch. I went there loads as a child with my mum and dad. It's my comfort. No one cares what you look like or what you’re doing. Loads of beautiful restaurants and it’s got its own climate. It’s my favourite place and he knew that and took me there. So, that was really sweet. I’ve had some really thoughtful things done by guys. Like when I’m hungover and they’ve only been speaking to me for a day and they’ve brought me a Starbucks. They're on the doorstep like, ‘Oh, am I not coming in? And I’m like, ‘No, goodbye!’

What will you miss most while you’re in the Villa?

My mum and dad. I speak to them every single day. I speak to my dad four times a day. He’s my best friend.

What are you most looking forward to?

Finding someone! I would love it if I found someone. I would sell my kidney to find someone!

Would you say you’re competitive?

I’m so competitive. No-one plays ball games with me. I’m winning.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Anthony Joshua or Zac Efron. I really fancy Tom Hardy as well. He’s so fit! I also fancy Gerard Butler. That was my school crush back in the day. I fancy older guys too but I’ve also been to ‘Cougarville’. I actually really like younger guys as well. Might go for you... might go for your dad!

Have you learnt anything new in lockdown?

Through lockdown I learnt that it’s ok to be on my own. It was actually a really nice time to not be out trying to find somebody. It gave me a complete break. I also learnt to like to read.

Where would you like to see yourself in five years from now?

I would like my own estate agency or my own charity shop. I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time. And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time.