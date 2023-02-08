| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fawlty Towers reboot: ‘John Cleese’s revival of the classic comedy is a terrible idea and looks more like an act of revenge’

Pat Stacey

The Monty Python star’s complete U-turn could tarnish the legacy of this legendary seventies comedy series

John Cleese, Prunella Scales, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in the original Fawlty Towers, which first aired in 1975 Expand

Close

John Cleese, Prunella Scales, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in the original Fawlty Towers, which first aired in 1975

John Cleese, Prunella Scales, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in the original Fawlty Towers, which first aired in 1975

John Cleese, Prunella Scales, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in the original Fawlty Towers, which first aired in 1975

The headline stung the eyes like soap: ‘John Cleese to revive Fawlty Towers with daughter.’ Wait, what?

Surely this is a joke... oh, it’s not a joke, is it? This is really going to happen, isn’t it? To quote Basil in the Fawlty Towers episode ‘Gourmet Night’: “We’re stuck with it.”

Most Watched

Privacy