Fawlty Towers reboot: ‘John Cleese’s revival of the classic comedy is a terrible idea and looks more like an act of revenge’

The headline stung the eyes like soap: ‘John Cleese to revive Fawlty Towers with daughter.’ Wait, what?

Surely this is a joke... oh, it’s not a joke, is it? This is really going to happen, isn’t it? To quote Basil in the Fawlty Towers episode ‘Gourmet Night’: “We’re stuck with it.”

Throughout the 43 years since the series ended, Cleese, who co-wrote the 12 episodes of Fawlty Towers with his then-wife Connie Booth (although they’d already divorced before the second series), has been saying he’d never revive it. Doing so would only tarnish the original, which was named the best ever British sitcom in a Radio Times poll four years ago.

​In 2009, during a cast reunion to promote two 30th anniversary documentaries on the digital channel Gold, Cleese told The Guardian: “We both felt we had done our best. We just knew if we did more it wouldn't be as good.”

But now he’s changed his mind. He’s done a complete U-turn. Suddenly, bringing Fawlty Towers back with his comedian daughter Camilla Cleese as co-star and co-writer is a great idea.

Read More

Even Rob Reiner, who gave audiences a pair of enduring comedy classics of his own in This is Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally, thinks it’s a great idea. Reiner, who’s developing the new Fawlty Towers with his team at Castle Rock Entertainment, said this week: “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh.”

Let’s hope for his sake he’s still laughing when the world gets to see the finished series. Let’s hope for ours that we are too. Somehow, I don’t think we will be, because reviving Fawlty Towers really isn’t a great idea. It’s a terrible idea, for a number of reasons.

The series wasn’t just about Cleese, it was also about the rest of the cast: Andrew Sachs as Spanish waiter Manuel, Connie Booth as receptionist Polly and especially Prunella Scales as Basil’s wife Sybil.

Fawlty Towers returning without any of them is unthinkable, but so is Fawlty Towers returning with them. Sachs playing the childlike Manuel at the age of 86 would be embarrassing (the casting probably wouldn’t fly these days anyway).

Booth gave up acting in the 1990s and became a psychotherapist; she’s now retired. Sadly, Scales has Alzheimer’s disease and is no longer able to work.

On top of all this, there’s the inescapable age factor. Cleese was 36 when Fawlty Towers began and 40 when it ended. He’s 83 now, more than a decade older than Ballard Berkeley was when he played the dotty Major Gowen.

Basil was a physically demanding role that involved much frantic running about and a fair few pratfalls. With the best will in the world, a man in his 80s simply can’t do the same things he could at half that age.

Video of the Day

So what does that leave us with? Fawlty Towers 2.0 will apparently feature Basil and his daughter (where on earth did she spring from given Basil always seemed terrified of sex?) running a boutique hotel.

It will, says the publicity blurb, “explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world”.

Frankly, this sounds less like the Basil Fawlty we once knew and more like the John Cleese we’ve come to know only too well. The John Cleese who’s been complaining for years about how all modern comedy is terrible, how cancel culture is strangling creativity, how the BBC has frozen him out (despite him appearing in the dreadful BBC sitcom Hold the Sunset a few years ago) and refuses to repeat Monty Python’s Flying Circus because it’s terrified of upsetting woke viewers.

A quick look on the internet would have told him the reason the BBC doesn’t show Python anymore is because Netflix owns the exclusive rights.

This is also the John Cleese who last year signed up to present a show on GB News, in the apparent belief it’s a free-speech channel, rather than a megaphone for right-wingers.

Basically, Cleese seems to have morphed into a real-life Basil, minus the xenophobia, and reviving Fawlty Towers looks more like an act of revenge than anything else.

I can’t see this ending well. I can see it ending quickly, though. At a stroke, reviving Frasier no longer sounds like the worst idea anyone in television has ever had.