Fawlty Towers and the shows that should never have been rebooted

Did you hear the one about the British comedy legend and his dodgy comeback idea? John Cleese, the former Python turned GB News rabblerouser, is to revive his beloved Fawlty Towers after a 44-year hibernation.

The 83-year-old will co-write and co-star opposite his comedian daughter, Camilla Cleese, while the great Rob Reiner (This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally) will help develop the series at Castle Rock Entertainment. Apparently, the new Fawlty Towers will follow an elderly Basil as he tries his best to run a boutique hotel with his newly discovered daughter. Someone mentioned something, too, about our frantic protagonist struggling to “navigate the modern world”. Uh oh.

On the one hand, you have to admire the tenacity of an entertainer who seems to believe that he can improve upon a near-perfect chapter of British sitcom history. On the other, what the hell is he thinking? More to the point, is he thinking at all?

Read More

History is littered with telly comebacks that, though occasionally spun from good intentions (see the so-so Cold Feet continuation, for instance), usually fell short of the mark. Did any of us enjoy the new Dallas? Did we really need more Will & Grace? What was the point, exactly, of that peculiar Prison Break sequel, and is it ever a good idea to bring a hit television series back from the dead? Let’s examine the evidence.

Arrested Development (first run 2003-2006; revival 2013-2019)

Canned in its prime after three seasons at Fox, Mitchell Hurwitz’s award-winning family sitcom found a new home at Netflix in 2013. Then the cracks started to appear. Clumsy, clueless and regrettably convoluted, season four struggled to find its mojo, and a heavily recut version with added voiceover by Ron Howard proved heavily popular. It took five years, then, for a wobbly fifth to arrive, but not before the New York Times conducted the mother of all cast interviews. Let’s just say that it involved an argument over Jeffrey Tambor’s on-set behaviour — the actor been accused of verbally harassing co-star Jessica Walter — and that some of his male colleagues jumped to his defence during the interview. Apologies were later issued, and Netflix cancelled the rest of the press tour. A sad end to a super show.

Expand Close Gillian Anderson as Scully and David Duchovny as Mulder in The X-Files reboot (2016-2018) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gillian Anderson as Scully and David Duchovny as Mulder in The X-Files reboot (2016-2018)

The X-Files (1993-2002, 2016-2018)

“The truth is still out there.” But is it, really? You’d be hard pressed to find a single person who cared much for this sloppy, unnecessary revival. David Duchovny returned as Mulder, Gillian Anderson as Scully. Series creator Chris Carter worked hard — a little too hard — to craft another round of paranormal shenanigans with everyone’s favourite cynical Feds. What, you may ask, happened to the spark, the chemistry, the nail-biting intrigue? Beats me, and this largely laborious comeback lost the run of itself with pointless plotlines and trivial twists.

Saved by the Bell (1989-1993, 2020-2022)

A clunky contemporary twist on a ’90s favourite, Saved by the Bell 2.0 presented a reimagined Bayside High in which the savvy, sarky kids of yesteryear continue to rule the roost. Sort of. An ageless Mario Lopez returned as AC Slater, handsome PE teacher. Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) showed up as a school counsellor. Somehow, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) became Governor of California (no, really) with Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) as his first lady. Meanwhile, the awesome Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) had forged a successful career in fashion design. Nice ideas, but this decidedly average remix struggled to find an audience. Oh, and Dustin Diamond (Screech) was not invited to the reunion. Apparently, the actor’s tell-all memoir had soured relations with his former castmates. He died following a short illness in 2021.

The Twilight Zone (1959-1964, 2019-2020)

Some of us were delighted to hear that Hollywood scaremaster Jordan Peele had been handed the reins for a new era of the Rod Serling horror anthology. And then we saw the final product. The new Twilight Zone wasn’t entirely unlovable, and it at least remembered to equip itself with some tantalising concepts (the episode about the murderous stand-up comic was terrific) and excellent guest actors (Kumail Nanjiani and Chris O’Dowd included). For the most part, however, Peele’s show was considerably short on both fun and frights.

Gilmore Girls (2000-2007, 2016)

Memorably subtitled A Year in the Life because that’s how long it’ll take you to get over it, the Gilmore Girls comeback was a bit of a disaster. A patchy, putrid follow-up full of fake smiles, frivolous subplots and meaningless monologues, watching it was like listening to your favourite band play their biggest hits on broken instruments. Luke (Scott Patterson) drove us bananas. The forgotten boyfriend gag was horrible. Somehow, Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) had become the worst people in the world, and do not get us started on the musical bit. We all deserved better.

Expand Close And Just Like That... the follow-on show from Sex and the City / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp And Just Like That... the follow-on show from Sex and the City

And Just Like That… (formerly Sex and the City, 1998-2004, 2021-present)

Well, this is awkward. If you listen closely, you can almost hear a decent show bursting to break free from this thing. Alas, Darren Star’s elaborately overwritten Sex and the City sequel talked itself into one too many corners, and the series struggled to work around Samantha’s glaring absence (the fabulous Kim Cattrall turned down millions to reprise her most iconic role). One of its few saving graces was Mario Cantone’s hilarious, heartfelt turn as Charlotte’s true bestie, Anthony. Against all odds, a second season is on its way.

Only Fools and Horses (1981-2003)

Allow us to bend the rules for a moment. What we’re suggesting here is that, instead of flogging itself to death with one too many Christmas specials, Only Fools and Horses should have ended after Del Boy (David Jason) and Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) became millionaires in 1996. Think about it: the one thing that these characters had wished for had finally come true, and the show’s creator, John Sullivan, had said that things were supposed to end after the lads sold their famous watch. But they kept going, and three more festive features arrived between 2001 and 2003. It was never the same.

Video of the Day

Heroes Reborn (formerly Heroes, 2006-2010, 2015-2016)

Heroes started brilliantly. A high-concept melodrama about ordinary people with extraordinary powers, Tim Kring’s celebrated, cinematic sci-fi series boasted likeable characters and clever ideas, and that opening season is up there with the best of them. But it was all set-up and no pay-off, and the show eventually disappeared up its own backside. Few bothered to ask for a dreary, late-in-the-day revival, and fewer still watched it. Saggy, self-indulgent codswallop.

And two that worked rather well…

Expand Close That '90s Show (formerly That '70s Show, 1998-2006, 2023). Photo: Netflix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp That '90s Show (formerly That '70s Show, 1998-2006, 2023). Photo: Netflix

That ’90s Show (formerly That ’70s Show, 1998-2006, 2023)

Recently renewed for a second season, That ’90s Show is hardly the most accomplished revival on the box, but it certainly is charming, and it never tries to be anything other than what it is: a good old-fashioned teenage sitcom, with added dad jokes. Try your best not to laugh.

Queer Eye (2003-2007, 2018-present)

Somehow, our friends at Netflix took a retired makeover show from the 2000s and turned it into a thoughtful, heart-warming and undeniably profound series about the importance of self-love. It also made household names out of its new ‘Fab Five’ (our favourite is Jonathan, obviously). Lovely stuff altogether.

Read More



