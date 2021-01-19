| 10.4°C Dublin

Fargo: There’s something a little off about season four

Season four of the hit US show is the weakest yet

The normally effervescent Chris Rock looks a little ill at ease playing Loy Cannon, the head of an African-American gang in the latest season of Fargo on TG4 Expand

Pat Stacey

There’s something grimly fascinating about watching a once great series go bad, even if it’s a series you love. Sometimes it can happen startlingly fast.

The opening season of Homeland — which, believe it or not, was a decade ago this year — was a masterclass in gut-knotting tension and suspense, brilliantly written, directed and acted.

It was flawless, up until that final episode ruined everything.

