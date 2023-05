Which of the Roy children will emerge on top as the Waystar drama comes to an end?

This last season of Succession has regained its chokehold on the zeitgeist, with echoes of its plot lines playing out in the anxieties of the present

We may never know if James Murdoch, the youngest son of infamous media magnate Rupert, watched the penultimate episode of Succession last Monday night, but, had he done so, he might have felt it had been put up to him.