Fans furious as Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford reportedly axed from This Morning

Eamon Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford have reportedly been axed from their regular presenting gig on ITV’s This Morning.

The pair, who have presented the show’s Friday slot since 2006, are “furious and upset”, according to sources.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will still host the show Monday through Thursday with Alison Hammond and X-factor presenter Dermot O’Leary reportedly taking over the Friday slot.

Alison began to pick up television slots after being shot into the limelight following a stint on Big Brother. She has been regularly seen on This Morning since 2003 doing various lifestyle reports.

However, it is believed that Eamon and Ruth will present the show when Philip and Holly take their annual six-week hiatus in the summer.

The news has not yet been confirmed by ITV, with a spokesperson saying: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth.

“Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course."

Speaking about Alison and Dermot ,a source told The Mirror: “They have real warmth. It’s time for a change and they are perfect.’

They added: “Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

Alison and Dermot are said to have impressed producers when they took over hosting duties for Holly and Philip’s six-week hiatus last summer.

It was reported in July that Eamon and Ruth feared for their jobs after much speculation that the line-up of This Morning would change to be more diverse.

Back in July, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall announced that the network would be working to "change in diversity and inclusion on screen and across ITV by creating more opportunities for those from Black, Asian, minority ethnic and other underrepresented groups."

Fans have taken to social media to express their outrage at the possibility of Eamon and Ruth losing their slot.

One wrote: “This Morning will never be the same without Eamonn.”

While another said: “Hi Eamon and Ruth. I so look forward to seeing you on This Morning, so sad to hear this news. I will watch BBC in future unless you come back.”

A third tweeted: “Can't actually believe this. Eamonn and Ruth are pure gold.”

Online Editors