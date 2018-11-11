Entertainment Television

Fair City actor Victor Burke forced to flee his home in California as wildfire rages

A Fair City actor living in California has said he believes his home has been destroyed in the wildfire.

Victor Burke told RTE News that he and his family ran for their car and fled their home when they saw 100ft flames coming over the hills.

The fires were spreading at a huge speed, Burke said, and every five minutes the flames were moving "football fields" closer.

"We just ran. I grabbed the kids and the dog and whatever we could grab... and drove north", he said.

Mr Burke and his family have been living in Malibu for the past three years, and they are now staying at a hotel as they figure out their next plan

The actor said he was very worried for some of his friends, who he has not heard from yet.

He said the winds were expected to pick up again and described the whole situation as "pretty grim."

