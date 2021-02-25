| 6.4°C Dublin

Eve Hewson: ‘I was never going to have my anonymity and be an ordinary Joe’

As a starring role in Netflix drama Behind Her Eyes helps the actress to ‘build my own identity’, she talks about the pressures of growing up as Bono’s daughter, her refusal to play ‘sexy’, and her ambitions behind the camera

Next level: Eve Hewson says of Behind Her Eyes, &lsquo;I can&rsquo;t lie: the idea of this show airing all over the world does make me really nervous&rsquo;. Photo: Getty Expand

Next level: Eve Hewson says of Behind Her Eyes, ‘I can’t lie: the idea of this show airing all over the world does make me really nervous’. Photo: Getty

Celia Walden

Eve Hewson really hates “playing characters that are based on looks”. So much so, says the 29-year-old, who has appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies and Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick, that “whenever I read a script about ‘the most beautiful girl in the room’, I actually want to puke”.

Whether it’s “the cool sexy girl” or “the pretty girlfriend or lover”, she’s “just not interested”, Hewson tells me over Zoom, from the London flat in which she’s locked down until her US visa comes through and she can fly back to New York, her home for the past decade.

“Because if you sign up for those parts,” explains the daughter of Bono and activist Ali Hewson, her Americanised accent reverting to full-blown Irish as she picks up steam, “you’re putting yourself in a position where your job is to be attractive.

