Eoghan Rice’s week on TV: Welcome taste injection from Masterchef may be just the cure for jaded palates

A year into lockdown, it’s probably safe to say we have all exhausted our full range of culinary skills. Personally, I am getting tired of both dishes I can cook, while my relationship with my local takeaways now resembles a loveless marriage. We stay together but the spice has gone bland and really things are more routine than anything.

The return of Masterchef (BBC) may be just the taste injection our lives need. The hit series returned for its latest course on Monday, as five amateur cooking enthusiasts competed to show they are as good as the professionals.

The recipe behind Masterchef is tried and trusted. There are no formalities. The huge viewership the programme has built up over the years means the producers see no need to waste time introducing the judges. We are expected to know them. I didn’t, but I Googled them and found out their names are Gregg Wallace and John Torode and they are, apparently, quite big deals. They seem like very nice men, albeit ones with an abnormal passion for asparagus texture.

The contestants are introduced at pace and with no back stories. We know their names and we can guess that they like cooking, but that’s about it. We’re shown to our tables straight away, with no time to top up with wine in between courses.

Two of the contestants are women and three are men. The women are called Dominique and Madeeha, but the men are called Mike, Ross and Tom because they are too busy coming up with elaborate chowders to waste time with more complicated names.

Only two of the five contestants can progress to the next round. Their first task is to create their chosen signature dish inside 90 minutes. This is a bit like the Leaving Cert when you have to memorise an essay and are then judged on how quickly you can write it down. What follows is a montage of people furiously chopping onions to fast tempo music.

Several struggle with the time limit. It can take me 90 minutes to figure out how to open a tin so it’s no surprise that whipping up a smoked trout tian topped with a quenelle of créme fraiche proves a challenge. Mike gets the tarragon sauce wrong (we’ve all been there, Mike) but is later forgiven when the judges taste his gnocchi. “Your gnocchi are like little fluffy pillows,” says Gregg, which I’m almost certain is a good thing.

In the second round, contestants have to produce a meal based on the limited ingredients available to them. This is a nightly routine for most of us but is presented by the judges as some sort of Mad Max-style scenario. Tom puts together a monkfish dish. “I didn’t come to Masterchef to play it safe,” he says, although it is notable that he lacked the courage to produce Weetabix and baked beans.

Ultimately, Tom and Madeeha make it through, with the other three contestants sent packing to cry into their panna cottas.

Masterchef is always a hit but with its audience now quite literally captive, this season promises to be its biggest yet. Just keep a bib handy in case the salivating gets too much.

From whipping-up venison curries in well stocked kitchens to dealing crack cocaine on the streets of Brooklyn, this week brought us the story of one of the 1990s biggest hip-hop stars. Using a combination of interviews and home recordings, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Netflix) told the story of Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious BIG.

Two-thirds of the documentary focuses on Wallace’s childhood and descent into drug dealing. By the time he was 15 years old, he was earning thousands of dollars each week dealing crack cocaine. This glimpse of the violence and chaos of 1980s New York is the most interesting aspect of the documentary. After yet another shooting, one neighbour tells news reporters, “It’s like a warzone”. Such is the inter-gang violence at the time that Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, whose own father was murdered over drugs, doesn’t feel it’s possible to venture from Harlem to Brooklyn in search of the young rapper he had heard so much about.

The documentary doesn’t pull any punches about Wallace’s involvement in the drugs trade and is keen to promote his talents as a rapper (he is still regarded by many as the greatest rapper of all time). The issue it shies from slightly is his murder at the age of just 24. BIG was murdered soon after the killing of fellow rapper 2Pac, with whom he had been engaged in a feud. Who killed both rappers remains a source of much speculation, but one not satisfactorily dealt with here.

The killing of a young man is also the theme of Your Honour (Sky Atlantic), a series which sees Bryan Cranston return to the small screen for his first major series since Breaking Bad. Cranston plays Judge Michael Desiato, whose son, Adam, is involved in a road accident in which the son of a local crime boss is killed. The stage is set for a moral dilemma as the judge tries to protect his son from the consequences of his actions.

Although the storyline differs from Breaking Bad, the overall theme is similar: a good man doing bad things and sliding down the moral ladder while trying to avoid various criminal elements. As well as the fundamental moral issue at play, episode one hints at exploring issues of race and class, including one frankly bizarre courtroom scene that is the least accurate portrayal of the US justice system since Judge Judy.

Despite that minor transgression, Your Honour is dark, well-paced and a welcome return for one of the finest television actors of his generation.