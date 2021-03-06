| 0.9°C Dublin

Eoghan Rice’s week on TV: Welcome taste injection from Masterchef may be just the cure for jaded palates

John Torode and Gregg Wallace, hosts of Masterchef

Eoghan Rice

A year into lockdown, it’s probably safe to say we have all exhausted our full range of culinary skills. Personally, I am getting tired of both dishes I can cook, while my relationship with my local takeaways now resembles a loveless marriage. We stay together but the spice has gone bland and really things are more routine than anything.

The return of Masterchef (BBC) may be just the taste injection our lives need. The hit series returned for its latest course on Monday, as five amateur cooking enthusiasts competed to show they are as good as the professionals.

The recipe behind Masterchef is tried and trusted. There are no formalities. The huge viewership the programme has built up over the years means the producers see no need to waste time introducing the judges. We are expected to know them. I didn’t, but I Googled them and found out their names are Gregg Wallace and John Torode and they are, apparently, quite big deals. They seem like very nice men, albeit ones with an abnormal passion for asparagus texture.

