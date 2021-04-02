Eoghan Rice’s week on TV: The Irregulars is a tangled mess that even Oprah should avoid

People think getting paid to watch television is a cushy number. Mostly they’re right, but every so often you have to watch something like The Irregulars (Netflix) and you would trade it all for one of those easier journalistic assignments like infiltrating drug gangs or moderating a discussion involving Joe Brolly and the DUP.

Based on the work of Arthur Conan Doyle, The Irregulars tells the story of four teenagers in Victorian London who use mystery powers to help Dr Watson solve supernatural crimes. It is, frankly, awful.

The series opens with a nightmarish dream sequence involving ghosts and manages to go downhill from there. The nightmares belong to Jessie (Darci Shaw), who is haunted by visions and bad scripts. Her sister Bea (Thaddea Graham) is so concerned that she inexplicably meets a nun in the dead of night in a graveyard for advice. Even Victorian London surely had coffee shops, Jessie.

Most of what happens in The Irregulars takes place at night or in very dark rooms. Presumably the show derives its name from work patterns of the lighting department. The permanent darkness is meant to create atmosphere but in reality succeeds only in creating confusion because you don’t know who is talking or where they are.

The central plot of episode one involves birds flying into houses and stealing babies, thus becoming the first Netflix drama to be based on Seanad summer debates about seagulls.

Dr Watson (Royce Pierreson) has been tasked with finding who is controlling the birds but, for reasons not explained, he outsources the job to four random teenagers. This is shoddy from Dr Watson and suggests he lacks both the work ethic and strategic vision to ever fully take over the business from Holmes. There is a secondary plot involving a prince who wants to escape the confines of his castle, which at least sounds topical. Oprah would do well to avoid getting involved in this one.

Clearly, I am not the target audience for The Irregulars, but who is? Is it a Harry Potter-style children’s fantasy? Is it a Victorian London murder mystery? Or is it a jumbled mess of everything?

A year into a global pandemic and national lockdown, watching The Irregulars is still one of the hardest things I’ve experienced in the last year.

Style and focus were mixed with more success in Finding Jack Charlton (Virgin One), which managed to be both a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a touching portrait of living with dementia.

Three decades on, there remains no limit to our desire to relive the glory years of Big Jack’s reign as Ireland manager. This documentary more than satisfied that urge, taking us from Stuttgart ’88 to Giants Stadium ’94 via Genoa ’90 and many more good days in between.

But there was much more to this documentary than David O’Leary taking penalties or Ray Houghton putting the ball in the English net. Trailing Charlton during the final months before his death in July 2020, the documentary shone a light on how dementia changed his relationship with the past and the present.

The contrast between the fiery and larger-than-life Charlton directing his troops and the softly-spoken and frail Charlton rewatching memories he isn’t sure are his own was both poignant and sad. Dementia steals the everyday past from people, but it seems especially cruel for a person with such remarkable achievements to be deprived of their memory. Throughout his illness, Charlton remained a celebrity. He is filmed posing for photographs and signing autographs even though you are not quite sure he understands why.

Flickers of memories remained. Watching footage of Ireland’s football heyday, he points to the dominant Irish defender and says “Paul McGrath” with the same beaming smile he gave us for so long. It would take a person with the heart of a statue not to be moved.

There was reminiscing of a different kind on Belgravia (RTÉ One). The period drama opens in Brussels in 1815 as the Trenchard family debate whether to accept an invitation to the Duchess of Richmond’s ball. The Trenchards aren’t in that social class, you see, and fear they may put their foot in it by doing something stupid like bowing incorrectly or accidentally questioning the morality of a class-based social system.

The invitation arrived via their daughter, 18-year-old Sophia (Emily Reid), who is madly in love with the duchess’s nephew, Edmund (Jeremy Neumark Jones). They go to the ball but the evening is cut short by news of Napoleon’s rapid advance. The guests accept this news calmly. One of the inevitable downsides of maintaining social privilege by ruthlessly enforcing inequality and imperial violence is that the French army will occasionally interrupt your vol-au-vents.

We fast forward 26 years to an afternoon tea party on Belgravia Square, home to wealthy Londoners. The assembled members of the English elite reminisce about their days in Brussels, which gives the programme something of a modern feel. Among the guests are Sophia’s mother, Anne (Tamsin Greig), and Edmund’s mother, Lady Brockenhurst (Harriet Walter). Both Sophia and Edmund are long dead. He was killed that fateful night by the Napoleonic army, but it is only towards the end of episode one we learn that Sophia died while giving birth to his son; a child born in secret and raised without the knowledge of Edmund’s family.

Belgravia follows seamlessly in the Downtown Abbey and Bridgerton mould. Although first broadcast on ITV last year, its debut on RTÉ brings it to many people for the first time. Given that, its scheduling at 11pm on a Tuesday night seems curious. The Trenchards aren’t the only ones hiding a secret.