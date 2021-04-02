| 11.4°C Dublin

Eoghan Rice’s week on TV: The Irregulars is a tangled mess that even Oprah should avoid

The Irregulars tells the story of four teenagers in Victorian London Expand

Eoghan Rice

People think getting paid to watch television is a cushy number. Mostly they’re right, but every so often you have to watch something like The Irregulars (Netflix) and you would trade it all for one of those easier journalistic assignments like infiltrating drug gangs or moderating a discussion involving Joe Brolly and the DUP.

Based on the work of Arthur Conan Doyle, The Irregulars tells the story of four teenagers in Victorian London who use mystery powers to help Dr Watson solve supernatural crimes. It is, frankly, awful.

The series opens with a nightmarish dream sequence involving ghosts and manages to go downhill from there. The nightmares belong to Jessie (Darci Shaw), who is haunted by visions and bad scripts. Her sister Bea (Thaddea Graham) is so concerned that she inexplicably meets a nun in the dead of night in a graveyard for advice. Even Victorian London surely had coffee shops, Jessie.

