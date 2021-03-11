Eoghan Rice’s week in TV: ‘Smother’ lays the ground for cliffhangers in a family affair

From left to right: Niamh Walsh as Jenny, Dervla Kirwan as Val, Seána Kerslake as Gemma and Leah Devereux as Anna on RTE drama Smother

It was the week we all gathered around the television to watch as a privileged and wealthy family imploded in dramatic fashion in front of our eyes. No, not the Windsors in London — I’m talking about the Aherns in Clare.

RTÉ’s new drama series Smother (RTÉ) told the story of this well-to-do family who chose the moment of mother Val’s (Dervla Kirwan) 50th birthday party to publicly fall apart. It couldn’t have been more dramatic if there was a billionaire media mogul sitting in a manicured garden interviewing two millionaires trying to free themselves from a medieval system of government.

Smother begins on a dark clifftop, where Denis (Stuart Graham), Val’s husband, is wandering alone. A dark clifftop seems like a particularly bad place to wander alone, so we are relieved when an unidentified person with a torch arrives. Unfortunately for Denis, a scuffle ensues. The fight scene is shot from the perspective of the unidentified person with the torch. It is reminiscent of the Father Ted scene where Father Damo steals Benson’s whistle. The result here is more serious, however, with Denis ending up dead at the foot of the cliff.

We are then transported back a few hours earlier to a stunning seaside house bustling with party guests. The house is so pretty that for a moment we begin to wonder whether this is an elaborate attempt by RTÉ to lure us into yet another home renovation programme. Our eyes are peeled for Dermot Bannon amid the sea of guests swilling champagne and, presumably, discussing open-plan kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows (pre-Covid, this was pretty much the only thing people in Ireland talked about).

The party is attended by a wide range of family and friends, most of whom the hosts appear to have long-running grudges against. It has been a long time since I attended a party but this is how I remember them.

Unbeknownst to their guests or three daughters — Jenny (Niamh Walsh), Anna (Gemma-Leah Devereux) and Grace (Seána Kerslake) — Val and Denis have decided to separate. The announcement is not due to be made until after the party but, giddy with champagne and Lahinch sea views, Denis makes an impromptu decision to announce it during his speech.

This goes down much as you would expect it to: the guests stare at the floor and begin to search for their coats, while the youngest daughter starts screaming and smashing stuff. Again, this is pretty much exactly how I remember parties being.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” says Denis ruefully after all the guests have scurried to the exits and his daughter has run away screaming into the night.

The first episode of any new series is about establishing the characters and laying the groundwork for the weeks ahead. Smother does a good job at setting-up an entertaining whodunnit murder mystery. A number of suspects are presented: the estranged wife, her lover, the dead man’s brother, the furious daughter.

A number of subplots are also presented. There are also houses being sold, adoptions being finalised, ex-boyfriends having babies with new girlfriends, financial records being burned and mental health issues being explored. You do wonder whether all of these twists are required, but time will tell.

The subplots are distracting, as are this west Clare family’s perfectly formed south Dublin accents. These are minor criticisms. Overall, Smother presents a strong debut, with Kerslake the stand-out performer in a strong cast.

An old favourite returned to our screens this week, as John Creedon presented the latest instalment of Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland (RTÉ). The Cork broadcaster has long since been elevated to the position of national treasure and programmes like this illustrate why. He has a natural warmth and enthusiasm that you suspect he couldn’t contain even if he tried. Being led to the electric chair on trumped-up charges, Creedon would probably regale his executioners about the history of the fiddle and ask if they’d like a cuppa.

This programme combines all of Creedon’s passions: music, Irish culture and wandering around chatting to people. The basic premise of the series is to explore the meaning behind Irish place names but the theme is kept deliberately loose. We learn plenty about how our place names relate to our history. Who knew that Buttevant comes from Boutez en Avant, the war cry of the Barry clan who arrived from Normandy to conquer Cork before eventually just deciding to package tea there instead? But there is plenty of deliberately meandering off-track to explore culture and music. This is a programme that instils a love of both the land and the language.

To national treasures of a different kind. Made You Look (Netflix) tells the story of a con job in which $80m worth of counterfeit paintings were sold to collectors. Glafira Rosales approached New York gallery manager Ann Freedman claiming to have a supply of previously unknown works by painters including Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Robert Motherwell.

Her claim fooled not only Freedman but also several world-renowned experts and collectors. This is despite no record of these paintings existing. The paintings were, in fact, the work of Chinese artist Pei-Shen Qian. While they were very good, they were not worth the several millions of euro paid for them.

It’s a good story well-told with nobody emerging with much credit: not the experts who dine on their reputations but can be so easily fooled, nor the collectors who are willing to pay vast sums of money for works they clearly know so little about, nor, ultimately, the masters whose work can be so easily replicated.

Sometimes with the rich and privileged, things really aren’t what they seem.

