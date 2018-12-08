Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra only knew hours before she would be visiting her husband in the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle.

Emotional night on 'Im A Celebrity' as remaining contestants reduced to tears with surprise family visit

During Friday night's emotional episode, the remaining contestants - Harry, Emily Atack, Fleur East, John Barrowman and James McVey, who was sent home that night - were reduced to tears as their respective family members paid them a surprise visit on camp.

Speaking on 'Extra Camp', Sandra said; "It was so unexpected, we only knew that day.

"I only found out that morning.

"He's amazed me, he really has amazed me. Really has surprised me."

Sandra and Harry were trending on Twitter after winning the hearts of the nation during the tear-jerking scenes.

The retired football manager - who has been married to Sandra for five decades - admitted it had been like "like prison" on the ITV1 reality show and had everyone weeping as he admitted he didn't want to "let go" of his spouse.

He said when they met: "It's like being in prison and you've given me a prison visit.

"I'm not going to let you go, you're not going anywhere. You can come in my hammock!"

Harry admitted that he would never normally cry - let alone on television - as he's "old school".

He confessed: "I can't help this, it is not like me, I don't normally cry, I'm pretty old school."

When he asked: "Are you pleased to see me?", Sandra replied: "Of course, I got a bit sad the other day, I got a bit tearful because I missed you."

It was Harry's most challenging day so far, as he was chosen for one of the riskier Bush Tucker Trials, which saw him enter a series of cages with reptiles and have to collect a magnetic star and move it across the glass screen of the boxes.

He faced pythons, crocodiles and bearded dragons, but it was a hissing-perenti lizard that created the most fuss, whipping his leg.

During the challenge, he said: "He's not a happy bunny."

However, he was successful in collecting all five stars and came back to camp with the meal tokens, which awarded the group a dinner of crocodile tail.

Emily's mother Kate Robbin, John's husband Scott Gill, Fleur's sister Keshia and James' girlfriend Kirstie also had viewers in tears with their reunions.

