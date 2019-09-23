Emmys 2019: Fleabag and Chernobyl win big and Game of Thrones bows out with best drama series
Game Of Thrones won outstanding drama series at the Emmys despite lukewarm reaction to its final season.
HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic earned two awards on Sunday, with Peter Dinklage winning outstanding supporting actor and the show itself landing outstanding drama series.
Its losing nominations included best actor for Kit Harington and best actress of Emilia Clarke, while it had multiple entries in the supporting categories.
The two wins at the Primetime ceremony added to the 10 it scored earlier this month at the Creative Arts Emmys, where the technical aspects of TV production are recognised.
Game Of Thrones’ 12 wins this year matched its own record, set in 2015 and 2016.
The cast reunited on stage inside the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, where they were presenting an award.
They all spoke about how much the show’s 10-year run meant to them.
Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, said: “I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us. We had no idea how it would end, who would betray whom and who would end up with the prize.”
Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams told the audience: “As much as we wish the show could have gone on forever, our time had come. And tonight is a chance to, once again, thank all of those who watched.”
Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, added: “It’s an honour for us all to be here tonight.”
Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season aired earlier this year but received a mixed reception from both fans and critics.
Overall, It was a night to celebrate for HBO. It topped the table on 34 wins, ahead of Netflix in second with 27.
HBO was largely powered by Thrones and Chernobyl, which took home 10 awards.
However, critical darling and serial Emmy winner Veep was shut out in one of the major surprises of the night.
Fleabag managed to score the best comedy win.
A stunned Phoebe Waller-Bridge said “this is getting ridiculous” as Fleabag capped an all-conquering night at the Emmys.
The quirky British sitcom swept all before it at the biggest night in US television, winning ahead of well-fancied favourites including HBO’s Veep and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
Fleabag was widely considered the outsider of the three, with many tipping the TV academy to recognise Veep’s final season in the category of outstanding comedy series.
While that award was a shock, the biggest upset came about two hours earlier, when the star-studded audience inside Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater had a collective intake of breath when the winner of the outstanding comedy actress was called.
Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus had made the prize her own, winning six times for her portrayal of politician Selina Meyer.
She was out of the running last year after undergoing treatment for cancer and many thought her win, and the chance to go out on a high, was nailed on.
However, it was Waller-Bridge’s name that was called. The Londoner also won a prize for writing the second season of Fleabag. Harry Bradbeer won an Emmy for directing an episode of the show.
Accepting the gong for outstanding comedy series, Waller-Bridge, 34, said: “This is just getting ridiculous. Fleabag started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh festival in 2014. The journey has been absolutely mental to get here. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s been involved.”
The chance to earn five awards on the night was missed when Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman lost in the supporting actress category.
Fleabag features Waller-Bridge as a young woman living in London who provides the audience with outrageous and intimate details of her bedroom antics.
It premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim, but was overlooked at the Emmys, not even scoring a single nomination.
Season two arrived earlier this year and centred on the relationship between Fleabag and “hot priest” Andrew Scott.
Elsewhere on the night Jodie Comer beat Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh in the outstanding lead actress in a drama category.
The Liverpool-born star of Killing Eve, 26, was visibly stunned when Gwyneth Paltrow read her name out and said she left her parents at home.
She won ahead of stellar competition in the form of co-star Sandra Oh, Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and House Of Cards’ Robin Wright.
The #Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series goes to @JodieComer (@KillingEve)! This is her first #Emmys win! pic.twitter.com/6uFTqztiQ2— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019
Comer, who plays psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the spy thriller, embraced Oh on her way to the stage and thanked her during a memorable acceptance speech.
“I was not expecting to get up on this stage at all. Safe to say, Sandra, that this Killing Eve journey has been an absolute whirlwind”, she said.
And Comer admitted her parents were home in Merseyside “because I didn’t think this was going to be my time”.
The win came after fans complained she had been snubbed in the same category last year.
BBC drama Killing Eve features Oh as an MI5 agent on the tale of Comer’s Russian assassin.
Irish actress Fiona Shaw also stars as the head of MI6’s Russia Section. Shaw was nominated for her supporting role on Sunday but lost out to Ozark’s Julia Garner.
Killing Eve was up for the biggest prize on the night, outstanding drama series, but lost to Game Of Thrones.
Full list of winners:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Kit Harington — Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Billy Porter — Pose
Milo Ventimiglia —This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
Viola Davis — How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney — Ozark
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Robin Wright — House of Cards
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks — Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen — Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage — Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly — House of Cards
Chris Sullivan — This Is Us
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gwendoline Christie — Game of Thrones
Lena Headey — Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner — Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams — Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve
Julia Garner — Ozark
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Game Of Thrones — “The Last Of The Starks,” David Nutter
Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night” Miguel Sapochnik
The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Daina Reid
Killing Eve — “Desperate Times,” Lisa Brühlmann
Ozark — “Reparations,” Jason Bateman
Succession — “Celebration,” Adam McKay
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul — “Winner,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard — “Episode 1,” Jed Mercurio
Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder
Killing Eve — “Nice And Neat,” Emerald Fennell
Succession — “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Jesse Armstrong
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Don Cheadle — Black Monday
Ted Danson — The Good Place
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader — Barry
Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate — Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Veep
Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Stephen Root — Barry
Henry Winkler — Barry
Anthony Carrigan — Barry
Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale — Veep
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sarah Goldberg — Barry
Sian Clifford — Fleabag
Olivia Colman — Fleabag
Betty Gilpin — GLOW
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky — Veep
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Barry — “The Audition,” Alec Berg
Barry — “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory — “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Barry — “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Good Place — “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15 — “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll — “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll — “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman
Veep — “Veep,” David Mandel
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Mahershala Ali — True Detective
Benicio Del Toro — Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris — Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome — When They See Us
Sam Rockwell — Fosse/Verdon
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Amy Adams — Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis — When They See us
Joey King — The Act
Niecy Nash — When They See Us
Michelle Williams— Fosse/Verdon
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl
Paul Dano — Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo — When They See Us
Michael K. Williams — When They See Us
Asante Blackk — When They See Us
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Emily Watson — Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley — Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette — The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake — When They See Us
Vera Farmiga — When They See Us
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Chernobyl — Johan Renck
Escape At Dannemora — Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon — “Glory,” Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon — “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal — Stephen Frears
When They See Us — Ava DuVernay
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Chernobyl — Craig Mazin
Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl
Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin
Fosse/Verdon — “Providence,”Steven Levenson and Joey Fields
A Very English Scandal — Russell T. Davies
When They See Us — “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Documentary Now! — “Waiting For The Artist,” Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas
Drunk History — “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?” Derek Waters
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — “Psychics,” Paul Pennolino
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson
Saturday Night Live — “Host : Adam Sandler,” Don Roy King
Who Is America? — “Episode 102,” Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
