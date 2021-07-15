Emmy nominations: the good, the bad and The Crown

THE Emmy nominations came out yesterday, so let’s nail something down straight away: Kate Winslet absolutely has to win for her performance in the miniseries Mare of Easttown.

There’s no “should” about it. She MUST win. If she doesn’t, it will be the biggest robbery on American soil since a gang made off with $18.9m from the Dunbar Armoured facility in Los Angeles in 1997.

There are several great performances in the best actress miniseries category, including Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit. But none of them can match Winslet’s.

She didn’t just play haunted, beaten-down Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan, she became her.

This was a career-best performance that drilled down into the character’s bone marrow. You forgot you were watching someone act.

If the Emmys had a special award for stupidest cock-up of the year, there would be only one contender: HBO. As I mentioned in yesterday’s column, the cable broadcaster cancelled its ratings hit, the incredible Lovecraft Country, a fortnight ago, only to see it pick up 18 Emmy nominations yesterday.

Aside from the obvious embarrassment HBO must be feeling, the decision reflects badly on it at a time when American television drama is finally confronting the country’s racist legacy.

Another of the year’s standout dramas about racism, Amazon’s stunning The Underground Railroad, based on Colson Whitehead’s alt-history novel, is in the running in the best miniseries category.

The promising news is that Lovecraft Country’s showrunner and lead writer, Misha Green, has reportedly signed a production deal with Apple TV+, so perhaps the series will get a well-deserved reprieve. Time will tell.

In some ways, this is an exceptional year for the Emmys. It’s notable that, of the eight contenders for best drama series, only one, This Is Us, comes from one of the big three networks (NBC). In fact, the networks are barely at the races at all this year.

This could be a reflection of the effects of the pandemic, which disrupted TV production so much that many series we should have seen already, won’t be arriving until later in the year, or in some cases until 2022.

But it could also be indicative of something more straightforward: that in terms of quality, innovation and budgets, the networks simply can’t compete with the streaming and cable giants anymore.

An important bit of history was made yesterday when Pose star Mj Rodriguez became the first trans woman to land a lead nomination, for best actress in a series.

Another big takeaway from the list is that Disney’s Lucasfilm and Marvel properties are beginning to make their presence felt. Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian bagged 24 nominations, including best drama series, while the offbeat Marvel offering WandaVision (23 nominations) competes for best miniseries.

In other ways, the nominations are just more of the usual. The pleasant surprises, such as Matthew Rhys and John Lithgow being nominated for the marvellous Perry Mason (why isn’t that among the best drama series contenders?), are outweighed by the usual absurdities, not least the universally ridiculed Emily in Paris getting a best comedy series nomination.

Most bewildering of all, however, is the continuing Emmy love for The Handmaid’s Tale (21 nominations), which at this point has betrayed everything in Margaret Atwood’s novel and become exasperatingly repetitive, and The Crown, which is tied with The Mandalorian on 24 nominations, including no fewer than six for the actors.

It appears the Americans are still in thrall to anything “Briddish” and posh, no matter how bad it is.

And season four of The Crown was unbelievably bad — a clunky, expensive soap opera dressed up as prestige drama.

With the exception of newcomer Emma Corrin, who did a fine job of capturing the essence of Princess Diana, all the other performances were surface-deep. Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher were stuck at the level of variety show impersonations.

If either of these wins best drama series, that will be two major crimes in one evening.