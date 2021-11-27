Ed Sheeran surprises The Late Late Toy Show children with tickets to his Irish tour

Ed Sheeran surprised The Late Late Toy Show viewers tonight by joining a choir halfway through their performance.

The English musician wowed the audience as he joined with his guitar to play alongside the stunned Hayley.

However, one of the kids in the choir said he didn’t like his new hit Bad Habits, as his mother plays it too much.

Ed Sheeran said it was “fantastic” to be back on the show after he surprised mega fan Aimee Keogh in 2014.

“Hayley did an amazing job, thanks so much for having me,” Ed told host Ryan Tubridy.

“It’s so lovely to see, it’s my first time watching it in full and it’s so wonderful I love all the costumes you have done.”

Its not everyday you get to sing with Ed Sheeran 🤩#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Aqa7NyS6dH — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 27, 2021

The Lego House singer then surprised the children in the choir with tickets to his Irish tour.

"I hadn’t actually said to the kids but I’m touring the whole island so you and all your family are welcome to any tickets you want, you can come to any show,” he said.

“We are doing Cork, Limerick, Dublin and we are playing Belfast as well.”

Ed said he is incredibly excited for this Christmas as it will be the first one his daughter Lyra is aware of.

"It’s her second Christmas but the first one where she will actually be aware of it,” he said.

Speaking about being a parent, the musician said: “It’s amazing, I've been working flat out for the past 15 years, and in my off time now work shuts off and there is something incredible there.”