Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, has raised concerns over the return of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation as it “triggering” for some service users.

The organisation issued an online statement today ahead of the return of the show tonight on RTÉ.

Bodywhys said many of its service users have highlighted that they find the show “continues to be triggering for them, causes them distress and impacts negatively on their mental health”.

“Although the show has a positive objective intending to bring focus to health and well-being, the considerable emphasis on dieting, body weight and shape and the way these are measured, collectively counted and presented, create a community sanctioned dieting culture that research shows does little to achieve long-lasting weight loss or health promotion.”

The association said it has contacted the producers of the show requesting that they consider a “more inclusive approach, signpost to support services and add disclaimers around the content”.

The statement added: “Anecdotally, we have heard that when the show is broadcast, a wave of pressure and conversations about food, calories, eating behaviours and exercising emerges in homes, workplaces and communities, where health messages become conflated with discipline and a numbers game that is unhelpful at least and damaging at worst.”

The organisation said it “cannot ignore” the fact that hospital admissions for young people with eating disorders rose by 66pc in 2020 and by 32pc amongst adults when compared with 2019 figures.

Bodywhys said that programmes supported by public health initiatives, like Operation Transformation, need to take account of the audience watching at home.

“Programmes that are supported by public health initiatives need to take account of the audience they are broadcasting to and ensure that they have appropriate signposting information at the very least.

"It is important that we are all aware of the impact this pressure can have on people of all different age groups and backgrounds in our society.”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said Operation Transformation has “evolved” over the years and encompasses a “holistic” approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Now in its 15th season, Operation Transformation has evolved considerably over the years and now encompasses a more holistic approach to adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle as well as losing weight.

“In this year's series, for example, the weekly check in (the part of the show where the Leaders meet the experts) incorporates an overall health check looking at a range of health indicators including blood pressure, cholesterol, hydration, sleep quality and psychological wellbeing.

The spokesperson said that Operation Transformation “prides itself” on bringing communities together and “getting them up and out” in order to improve both their physical and mental health.

“Weekly targets for the leaders will now be set in a variety of areas. This further demonstrates the holistic nature of the series and all the areas of support and advice our health experts give to our leaders throughout,” the spokesperson said.

The statement added that in 2021, Healthy Ireland commissioned independent research to evaluate the effectiveness of the programme.

The results found that of those who watched the show, “74pc said that they had made one or more positive lifestyle changes as a result of watching the show”.

“Over 98pc of this group said that they were likely to continue with the health behaviour changes that they had made and 63pc of respondents stated that they have made the changes with their household or family, which demonstrates that the impact is much wider that just the one viewer but rather the entire household,” the spokesperson said.