Eamonn Holmes on family ties, thinking before speaking and why live TV can be a ‘dangerous place’

Having worked in front of the camera for over 40 years, one might presume that Eamonn Holmes would occasionally grow tired of being approached by viewers who feel like they know him or consider him a friend.

He has witnessed it with other celebrities or media personalities; that irked reaction when a member of the public encroaches on their private space and he doesn’t understand it. For Holmes, it’s the “greatest privilege” of his life to be invited into someone’s home, albeit as a presence on the television screen.

So when a large group of English and Welsh tourists spot him on his first ever visit to Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast, he is more than happy to spend time in their company, even if it means his tight schedule for the day must be hastily rearranged. Every request for a photograph is granted — and there are a lot of requests.

“I’ve had people say to me ‘you must get fed up with all that’, but honestly, why would I get fed up with people saying nice things to me?” he says.

“These are the very people who have invited me into their homes over the years. They feel that they know Ruth (Langsford) and me and that’s a big compliment.

“There are certain people out there who viewers would be too frightened to approach because they get those vibes straight away, the ‘don’t come near, I’m a star and I’m going to walk with my head down’ vibes.

“Then there are those people who viewers think they know but when approached will say things like ‘can’t you see that I’m eating? Go away’.

“We’re not like that at all. It’s part of our job.”

Holmes is back in Belfast to promote his new BBC Northern Ireland foodie show, Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins. Filmed in a stately home in Co Fermanagh back in June, the six-part series sees seven local amateur cooks compete against each other, using the best Northern Irish ingredients to conjure up culinary masterpieces.

The contestants, ranging in age from 22 to 46, come from all walks of life and bond over a shared passion for food. But the biggest takeaway from the show, says Holmes, is the new friendships formed.

Just last weekend, the seasoned broadcaster treated the finalists to dinner at Graze restaurant in east Belfast. They all stay connected via a group WhatsApp chat and Holmes says he’s made new friends for life. Indeed, he’s taken on the mantel of chief adviser and says nothing he hears shocks or surprises him.

“Working on a programme like This Morning means I’ve seen and heard it all, believe me,” he says.

“They come to me like a priest, confessing stuff to me or asking for advice.

“Very little shocks me but what is prevalent is how people are so different to how it was when I was growing up in Northern Ireland. You had to be this or that; you were put into one box or another.

“People now are much more fluid in ideas, gender, relationships, outlooks on life. I learned a lot from them.

“I think in life that you’re wrong if you think your best friends are your oldest friends. No, they’re just the ones who got there first.

“I look at my mother who’s 92 and she says she has no friends left now but she never wanted to make new friends. I’m determined that if I live to be older, I’ll get the chance to create new friendships.”

While chatting to his mum Josie last weekend, she told him that it was a source of huge pride that he and his four brothers, Leonard, Brian, Colm and Conor, had inherited traits from their late father Leonard. The carpet fitter died after suffering a fatal heart attack while driving a van in the Northern Irish countryside. He was aged 64, three years older than Holmes is now.

Josie told her son that he was a people person, like his father before him.

“All my brothers get on with people. I just happen to be the one who’s on television,” he says.

“And I can honestly say this and I’m sure I speak for my brothers when I do; there wouldn’t be a day that goes by that I wouldn’t think of him or his influence.

“I could walk out of here now and say ‘that’s where he used to pick me up’, ‘that’s where he used to drop me off’, ‘that’s where he got his hair cut’.

“He’s on our minds all the time and it’s a tribute to my mum and dad that we listened to them, that we were guided by them and that there’s so much of both of them in us.”

Treating people with respect was also something which Holmes says was passed on from father to sons. He recalls, as a child, walking through Belfast city centre with his family and encountering homelessness for the first time.

Clutching his model aeroplane toy from Woolworths, he saw a man lying in the doorway of a shop. There was a strong smell of urine and the young brothers turned away in disgust. But Leonard Holmes called the boys back and told them never to judge. He explained that sometimes people, through illness, addiction or other unfortunate circumstances, found themselves on the streets. He told his sons to give the man money and urged them to treat him with dignity. It’s a lesson which has stayed with Holmes to this day and homelessness is an issue he still feels passionate about, particularly after his visit to the People’s Kitchen in Belfast earlier this year.

The father-of-four who was hospitalised several months ago after he was diagnosed with three slipped discs and who is still in chronic pain, says: “Homelessness is such a massive problem. Any one of us could be two pay cheques away from finding ourselves homeless.

“There are so many people struggling with addictions; drink, drugs, gambling. I could end up addicted to medication for pain.

“I do feel that I have an obligation to speak up for people, for those who don’t have a voice.”

Chatting about respect brings to mind an incident involving his father and the late Belfast snooker champ, Alex Higgins. It upset and angered Holmes at the time and he neither forgave nor forgot.

Holmes, a young presenter at UTV, was invited to attend a charity golf event organised by the legendary Frank Carson.

His father and younger brother went along too. When Holmes senior spotted Higgins — there to add a touch of showbiz stardust — he approached him politely and asked for an autograph for his younger son. Higgins told him to ‘f** off.’

Holmes witnessed the exchange but to spare his father’s embarrassment, pretended he hadn’t. It wasn’t the time or place to address what had just happened, but he knew he’d get the opportunity again.

Some years later, Holmes was at Manchester Airport, checking in for a flight home. Higgins, dressed in cape and hat, rushed over to him and explained he needed to get home but there were no seats left on the plane to Belfast. He had several engagements that night that he was getting handsomely paid for and offered to buy Holmes’ ticket from him.

Holmes continues: “He said ‘What do you want for it, Eamonn? Five grand? Six grand?’

“I replied ‘I’ll tell you what I want. Can I have an autograph please?’

“Higgins said ‘yes, yes, of course’, to which I replied, ‘it’s too f*****g late, Alex’ and got onto the plane.’”

Loyalty is everything to the journalist and he’s had it in spades this year from the fans. At a time that has seen him struggle so much with back pain that he has to use a walking stick to help him get around, there have been huge upheavals in his professional life.

Towards the end of 2020 ITV bosses announced that Holmes and Langsford were to be replaced on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary taking over their weekly Friday slot.

The married couple, who first joined This Morning in 2006, were told they would continue to host the show during key holidays.

At the time, Holmes and Langsford released a joint statement on Twitter, reassuring fans that ‘it wasn’t goodbye, simply au revoir until the next half term.’

But as the summer months got underway and usual presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took their annual break, Holmes and Langsford announced they would be returning to This Morning for seven weeks, in something of a U-turn for ITV. Many viewers, unhappy with the pairing of Hammond and O’Leary, were delighted with the Holmes/Langsford comeback. How did this make him feel?

“I was very humbled and thankful,” replies Holmes. “Sometimes you tend to only see the bad things about yourself, but you have to take the compliments too.

“As much as I’m thankful though, I don’t think their (the audience) views will be counted. I’d be surprised if they were listened to, because there are bigger games at play.”

Holmes, who began his broadcasting career at UTV before moving to GMTV and then Sky News Sunrise, is known for his straight-talking approach and his professionalism. He can move seamlessly from fun segment to hard-hitting interview — something he says should be a prerequisite for a presenting job on a show like This Morning.

He’s also known for his on-screen banter with his wife of 11 years. I ask him if he thinks the viewers relate to them because of their realness. Holmes doesn’t hold back.

“Well you’re not allowed to say what you think,” he replies. “I think the media is controlled by a lot of people who would prefer it if you didn’t say what you think at all.

“The real people are the ones we saw today. They have real relationships; they have real problems. They’re looking for someone to speak for them.

“But what you get in television is a load of vanilla-coated people reading vanilla-coated scripts. It’s so sad that we’ve got to this situation, so you don’t really know the personalities on TV. You don’t really know who they are.”

The north Belfast man says he hopes that people get it right when they judge him but is aware he can divide opinions.

“Some like me, some can’t stand me, but I’d say to those who can’t stand me, why do you think like that? I know I’m the most tolerant, caring, open-minded person but that doesn’t stop me saying that something is wrong or right, or having a joke.

“I’ve got such confidence with the people I know; I like them and they like me.

“I think I can be their friend, or I can banter with them, but you’ve got to remember that there are people who wake up wanting to be offended and they literally want you sacked so that’s what their issue is for that day.”

Holmes says the rise of ‘clickbait journalism’ is partly to blame, pointing out that he’s been ‘hung, drawn and quartered’ in the past when the press has picked up on something that has been released as a reactionary statement by a pressure group, without hearing the initial comment or understanding the context.

“It’s a dangerous place, live TV,” he says. “A dangerous place. I think that’s one of the reasons I really enjoyed doing Farm to Feast. It was a recorded environment. If anything goes wrong, it gets cut before it hits the air.”

One such incident that saw him ‘hung, drawn and quartered’ was when he told Dr Zoe Williams on This Morning that her hair reminded him of an alpaca.

The comparison sparked controversy and Williams later said the remark was “misjudged”. She also defended him, however, saying he was “one of the most warm-hearted people in television”.

Does he find himself thinking twice now before speaking?

“Twice? Five times,” he says. “Totally. I’m not the same broadcaster I used to be.”

He hates the word ‘gaffe’ and says he’s neither “bumbling nor buffooning”. According to Holmes, ageism is “very much to the fore” and that it suits some people’s agendas to portray him as “gaffe-ridden or a dinosaur or not of the present world”. But he says this isn’t the case; he is very much of the present world and is always absorbing and evolving.

And he says that while he thinks Piers Morgan is a “tour de force” and a “brilliant watch”, he has no aspirations to be him.

“I understand my business,” he points out. “But I think it suits a lot of people’s agendas to make me out to be a certain way.

“I’m at the top of my game. I don’t feel I have to be apologetic about anything, but do I want to be a Piers Morgan? No, I don’t.

“I sent him a text, wishing him good luck on his war on wokeism. I think we need it, but I wouldn’t want to take that on or fly the flag against wokeism.”

The personal criticisms do hurt, he concedes, especially when they come from people at home. He says it hurts more when the “knife is stuck into you from one of your own”.

“I think sometimes when I look at people, some of the biggest critics either don’t know you or have any legacy with you or they resent what you do but you can only go out and do your job,” he says.

More than 40 years on from his broadcasting debut on UTV’s Farming Ulster, he’s now fronting the show Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins. Holmes, who became a grandfather for the first time this year when son Declan and wife Jenny welcomed a baby girl into the world, is joined by Michelin star chef Danni Barry and Belfast Telegraph food critic Joris Minne as judges. The programme will see the seven cooks drawing up anonymous menus featuring two dishes that showcase two ingredients revealed by the judges.

In the grand finale, the two finalists are tasked with creating a feast for the Lord and Lady of the stately home where they’ve been residing.

Holmes, who admits he can’t cook, says there’s an irony to his new role as Langsford sees the kitchen as her domain and regularly bans him from the room.

“I don’t cook for two reasons; fortunately or unfortunately, whatever way you want to look at it, I came from a very traditional family where my mother was in charge,” he explains.

“I married Ruth and she owns the kitchen to the point where she can’t have me around. She’s very precise.

“When I try to help, we only end up in a row. The kitchen is very much her domain, so I’m spoilt that way.”

For a city boy who has forged such a successful career on television, it’s surprising to hear that he once considered becoming a farmer.

These days, the countryside is calling to him once again. He’s thinking about buying a property at home; somewhere like the Glens of Antrim. Or maybe rural Portugal. Langsford, while a fan of Belfast, is more inclined towards sunnier climes and doesn’t share that personal connection to Northern Ireland.

“I’m at a different chapter in my life now,” says Holmes. “I do think about getting somewhere nice to retire; somewhere rural, by the sea, with a lovely view.

“But I never really left here. I just went where the work was. But I’ve always been home.”

As we leave Crumlin Road Gaol, Holmes is approached by one lingering tourist from a cruise ship that has docked in the city. She apologises for disturbing him, but he tells her not to worry, asks her name and poses for one final snap.

“You’ve made my day,” she tells him. “It’s just I feel like I know you, I hope you don’t mind.”

Holmes doesn’t mind at all, he reassures her. It’s his ‘greatest privilege’, after all.

Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins starts this Monday, September 27, on BBC1 NI at 7.35pm. It is also on iPlayer. With thanks to Crumlin Road Gaol for its hospitality. For more information see www.crumlinroadgaol.com