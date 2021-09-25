| 18.5°C Dublin

Eamonn Holmes on family ties, thinking before speaking and why live TV can be a ‘dangerous place’

Maureen Coleman

Having worked in front of the camera for over 40 years, one might presume that Eamonn Holmes would occasionally grow tired of being approached by viewers who feel like they know him or consider him a friend.

He has witnessed it with other celebrities or media personalities; that irked reaction when a member of the public encroaches on their private space and he doesn’t understand it. For Holmes, it’s the “greatest privilege” of his life to be invited into someone’s home, albeit as a presence on the television screen.

So when a large group of English and Welsh tourists spot him on his first ever visit to Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast, he is more than happy to spend time in their company, even if it means his tight schedule for the day must be hastily rearranged. Every request for a photograph is granted — and there are a lot of requests.

