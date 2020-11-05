| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dystopian TV dramas have no future - real USA is more disturbing than any TV show could imagine

Pat Stacey

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in TV's wild adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale Expand

Close

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in TV's wild adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in TV's wild adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in TV's wild adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale

The dystopian television drama is officially dead as a genre. It’s expired, invalid, irrelevant. It’s been nullified by reality and no longer serves a purpose. Rest in pieces.

You can argue about precisely when it was that one of television’s favourite genres breathed its last.

It could have been that absurd, surreal moment early on Wednesday morning, our time, when Donald Trump emerged to the strains of ‘Hail to the Chief’ and accused the Democrats of trying to “steal” an election he claimed he’d already won, long before all the votes were counted. Then, he said he was going to the Supreme Court to have the counting of those votes stopped.

Privacy