Dystopian TV dramas have no future - real USA is more disturbing than any TV show could imagine

The dystopian television drama is officially dead as a genre. It’s expired, invalid, irrelevant. It’s been nullified by reality and no longer serves a purpose. Rest in pieces.

You can argue about precisely when it was that one of television’s favourite genres breathed its last.

It could have been that absurd, surreal moment early on Wednesday morning, our time, when Donald Trump emerged to the strains of ‘Hail to the Chief’ and accused the Democrats of trying to “steal” an election he claimed he’d already won, long before all the votes were counted. Then, he said he was going to the Supreme Court to have the counting of those votes stopped.

Legally, he couldn’t do that (whether some of his supporters realise this is another matter). He was just pouring more petrol on the raging fire he started.

But the fact that he even suggested on live TV that he’d do it — suggested that he’d try to deprive Americans of their most fundamental democratic right — was bad enough. This was the language of demagoguery, the language of a tyrant.

It was the language you’d expect from someone laying the groundwork for a coup — or at the very least, fomenting an uprising by some Americans, the ones who like to carry big guns, drive big trucks and wave big flags, against their fellow Americans.

Maybe the death of the dystopian drama genre happened even earlier, when the Republicans rammed through the appointment of a judge with extreme right-wing views and fundamentalist religious beliefs to the Supreme Court one week before the election, having previously blocked Barack Obama from appointing a liberal judge eight months before an election.

Maybe it had already begun to emit its long death further back: when Trump was sworn in, say; or when he won the election; or even when he announced in 2015 that he was running for office. Lots of people laughed back then. Maybe we should have wept instead. There’s certainly been plenty of weeping since.

The events of the last four years — capped in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the events of the last few days — mean futuristic television dramas about totalitarian societies don’t have a future.

As I’m writing this, the election is still hanging in the balance. If Trumps gets four more years, things are going to get much, much worse. If Biden wins, America will still be a divided country.

Either way, who needs fictional dramas about dystopian societies where some citizens are oppressed, disenfranchised and stripped of their rights; where children are taken away from their parents and kept in cages; where heavily armed white supremacists roam the streets unchallenged and white cops shoot black people dead, without serious consequences?

Who needs those when the real thing is unfolding in the real America?

There was a time when nobody would have described the story in Margaret Atwood’s brilliant speculative novel The Handmaid’s Tale — and the increasingly far-from-brilliant TV series based on it — as restrained. Yet it’s in danger of looking just that.

Atwood wrote an alternative history in which a far-right, quasi-Christian group murder the US president and most of Congress; they turn America into an extreme patriarchal society in which women are stripped of their rights and enslaved, the fertile ones used as concubines by their masters, the “Commanders”, who routinely rape them.

It turns out the process of transforming America into a dystopia is more banal. No enemies of freedom need to slay the President and Congress.

The enemies of freedom are living inside the White House and Congress already.

Meanwhile, it’s the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, and not Atwood’s Commanders, who are poised to interfere with women’s control of their own bodies.

Let’s hope this dystopian drama doesn’t run for four more seasons.