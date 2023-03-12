DWTS: Fairytale ends for comedian Kevin McGahern as he is voted off RTÉ dance show

Kevin Mc Gahern and his dance partner Laura Nolan on Dancing With the Stars tonight. Photo: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

There wasn’t a fairytale ending for Kevin McGahern on Dancing With the Stars tonight as the comedian was eliminated from RTÉ’s ballroom dancing show.

In the semi-final week of the show with a fairy tale theme, the competition was truly scary, according to judge Brian Redmond.

“I’ve never seen a semi-final as close,” he said after the five remaining couples took to the stage simultaneously for the three-minute marathon segment featuring high octane repeat performances to Bow Wow Wow’s I Want Candy.

In the end, the top score from the judges went to Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion and her professional dance partner Robert Rowinski who breezed through to next week’s final show along with actor Damian McGinty and his partner Kylee Vincent, and broadcaster Carl Mullan and his partner Emily Barker.

All three couples will vie for the coveted Glitterball trophy next week.

Despite earning an impressive score of 27 out of 30 for their Charleston ‘hoe down’ performance based on the Three Little Pigs, McGahern and his partner Laura Nolan failed to make the final cut during the dance-off.

In the dance-off, they faced beauty entrepreneur and influencer Suzanne Jackson and her partner Michael Danilczuk who had earlier scored a whopping 29 out of 30 for their tango to Little Red Riding Hood.

Judge Loraine Barry, who had the final say in who was sent off tonight, said it was a very tough decision, given the impressive performances by everyone.

"It’s extremely close. I don’t think we’ve ever had it this close in all six seasons (of the show),” she said.

Meanwhile, McGahern said: “I’m delighted to go out on a dance that I thought we danced well. It’s nice to go out on a high note.”

Nolan said she too was delighted to take part in the show. "I’ve made a friend for life,” she said of McGahern. "Thank you so much for all of your hard work.”

