Despite reports this could be the final swan song for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, it appears there’s still plenty of life left in the annual glitz-fest.

Granted, the addition of former state pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy as a contestant did nothing to allay fears that the Sunday night show was in need of resuscitation.

But endeavouring to breathe fresh life into the shiny-floor show that has more glitz, glam and fake tan than a beauty pageant is 2FM presenter Doireann Garrihy.

Stepping into the patent shoes left vacated by Westlife star Nicky Byrne cannot have been an easy task. And the singer even texted her before Sunday’s opening show wishing her all the best.

Although she described herself as a “nervous newbie”, she appeared relaxed and at-ease as she joined Jennifer Zamparelli in making her debut in what is her biggest TV show to date.

She and her fellow 2FM presenter Jen make a striking pair and they opened the first show with a high-octane dance sequence as they donned matching gold-sequinned outfits in a subtle show of unity.

Granted, some of the exchanges could have been a little tighter but the chemistry between the two female presenters is strong and is more akin to the UK version of the show.

Plus the show is such an old reliable in RTÉ’s January schedule that it’s a guaranteed ratings puller.

At a time when the news agenda is fairly grim, the glam-filled show is easy watching during the bleakest time of the year. Producers have also rejigged the studio set-up to allow for a larger dance area and it works well on-camera.

From comedian Kevin McGahern being upbraided for his “chicken-wing arm” to Prof Cassidy being described as “so cutie”, it was a memorable start to the sixth season.

Ireland footballer Stephanie Roche had the unenviable task of being the first celebrity to perform as she danced a Cha Cha Cha with partner Ervinas Merfeldas.

Although she showed some sign of nerves, she quickly found herself at the brunt of judge Brian Redmond’s famous put-downs.

“We’ve just had the first game of the fixtures season but I'm not quite sure if it’s a winning start,” he told her. She got an overall score of 13.

Next up to take to the dancefloor was social media influencer Suzanne Jackson, described as a possible “dark horse” by former judge Julian Benson.

Looking like a seasoned performer, she put in a strong routine with her Samba which was described as “magnifique” by new dad, judge Arthur Gourounlian.

Although she said she was hoping she wouldn’t “fall on her face”, she got one of the highest scores for an opening show, with 23 points.

Next up was comedian Kevin McGahern who put in a surprisingly capable performance with a Viennese Waltz and earned himself 19 points from the judges for his efforts, Hot on their heels were Paul Brogan, who got 15 points followed by actress Leah O’Rourke, who got 14 points and then it was the turn of Prof Cassidy. She put in a fun-filled effort with a capable Jive, getting 15 points.

Stealing the show though was Eurovision entrant Brooke Scullion with partner Maurizio Benenato as they danced a flawless Salsa. Singer Brooke may have failed to qualify for the final as Ireland’s entrant but she made a new record last night by getting 25 points - the highest for an opening night show.

Her bare-chested Italian partner nearly exploded with excitement as he punched the air with delight, earning himself a side-eyed look from Doireann while Jen dryily remarked: “I think he seems happy with that.”

The ladies’ 2FM colleague Carl Mullan was the next to dance, getting 16 points before it was the turn of former Ireland rugby international Shane Byrne to tackle the quick-step. Commended by his “passion and energy”, while a “shocked” judge Brian even praised him for his technical ability. He got a respectable 17 points before Panti Bliss brought the show to a close with the final performance.

Panti became the first celebrity to dance in a same-sex couple as she performed with partner Denys Samson and got 23 points.