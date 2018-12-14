Dubliner Aidan Gillen to be honoured at annual Oscar Wilde Awards bash

Aidan Gillen is set to be honoured at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica.

The Dubliner will be recognised for his work as his roles on international hit series such as 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Wire' have brought him recognition.

The 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards will be held at director JJ Abrams's Bad Robot in Santa Monica on 21 February 2019.

Gillen (50) is currently in production the BBC/Netflix series 'Peaky Blinders' and is about to star in the Robert Zemeckis-produced HISTORY series 'Project Blue Book'.

On the big screen, Gillen recently appeared in A24’s 'The Lovers' and 'Maze Runner: Death Cure' and currently appears in Fox’s box office smash, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Also an accomplished stage actor, Gillen has appeared on the West End, Broadway and Dublin Gate Theatre, earning a Tony Award nomination in 2004 for his role in the Broadway production of 'The Caretaker'.

Trina Vargo, founder of the US-Ireland Alliance, said: “Aidan’s body of work is rich with a range of diverse and memorable roles that span television, theatre and film. While his career his taken him to London, Los Angeles and beyond, he has remained loyal to working Ireland as well.”

The evening is equally known for introducing Irish musical talent and 2019 will be no exception with the Irish band VINCI set to perform.

Star Wars director Abrams will also MC the night.

In addition to talented honorees and incredible performances the night always includes a mix of guests that last year included Ava Duvernay, Elon Musk, Diane Keaton, Paramount Chairman, Jim Gianopulos; Disney Chairman, Alan Horn; Warner Bros. President, Peter Roth; Warner Bros. Chairman & CEO, Kevin Tsujihara; producers Suzanne Todd, Patrick Crowley, and Gigi Pritzker; President of Original Programming at Showtime, Gary Levine; and several CAA agents including President Richard Lovett and former Oscar Wilde honoree and CAA agent Hylda Queally.

