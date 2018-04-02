Dream job? Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

Imagine getting paid to wrap yourself up like a blanket burrito and hit Netflix's "continue watching?" button without any touch of guilt.

In fact, imagine getting paid to do exactly those things, to boot. The streaming giant is now hiring individuals to comb through its library of content, specifically the countless pieces of original film and TV that seem to be dropping every week. A professional binge watcher, if you will.

According to Esquire, a new job opening posted by Netflix is on the search for an editorial analyst of original content, whose responsibilities include the ability to "watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content." The post has since been removed and there's no detail on what the position might pay, but hopefully, there's enough of a budget here to include the inevitable popcorn and snacks expenses you'll be racking up.

All that's required for the task is a decent knowledge of film and TV at large, a deft ability to summarise anything you've watched, and an iron will able to power through hour upon hour of screen time. And with Netflix planning to release 700 original shows over the course of 2018 - you certainly won't be short of work to do. In April alone, the streaming service will be releasing the likes of Lost in Space and the continuation of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Independent News Service