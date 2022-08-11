Strikingly filmed in 4K ultra-high definition and bursting at the seams with fresh and fascinating historical details, the two-part documentary Fire And Blood: The Vikings In Ireland was ideal material for a prime time Monday night slot.

So naturally, RTÉ decided to show it on Sunday, squeezed between the teatime news and The Zoo. I’ve given up trying to fathom the peculiarities of RTÉ scheduling. All I’ll say is try to catch up with Fire And Blood on the RTÉ Player — it’s a gem of a series.

Our national broadcaster, in its infinite wisdom, instead decided what we needed on Monday night was another helping of Dr Eva’s Great Escape (RTÉ1).

It could be worse, I guess. There are only two episodes this time rather than the three that made up the 2020 series.

But what Great Escape loses in quantity of episodes, it more than makes up for in increased quantities of the egregious puff and guff that made the first one insufferable.

Two years is a long time in television, so you might be in need of a recap.

In 2020, weight-loss expert and former Operation Transformation contributor Dr Eva Orsmond and her husband (now ex-husband) Wyatt bought a dilapidated old hotel in Portugal with a plan to convert it into a five-star hotel and spa resort.

They viewed it as a good commercial opportunity — although at one point, they had to borrow €2m from a Portuguese bank when their original budget turned out, as budgets in Irish property series invariably do, to be unrealistically small. By the way, ‘small’ is relative in this case.

Having recently reunited after a period of separation, they also thought the project would be a good way of repairing their faltering marriage.

The first part of the plan appears to have worked. The Solar Alvura Health Hotel, as it’s called, has opened for business.

Midway through the opening episode, Orsmond announces that she and her hubby have decided to separate again. They’ll maintain a friendship and a business partnership, and continue to work on the project, but they won’t be a couple.

Near the end, she drops the supposed bombshell that they’re going to divorce, which will be news only to those lucky enough to have avoided the blizzard of media coverage afforded Orsmond, who appears to have been interviewed by every newspaper and news website in town over the last few days.

As before, Dr Eva’s Great Escape is a nauseating display of arrogance, entitlement, egotism, exhibitionism, self-obsession and self-regard, with a little misplaced self-pity thrown into the mix.

One “self” that’s conspicuous by its absence is self-awareness. This second series is, if anything, even more spectacularly tone deaf than the first.

It opens, post-split, during Covid-19 lockdown. Having returned to Dublin for a spell, Orsmond is back in Portugal, living alone in a rented villa — by the looks of it, an extremely luxurious rented villa — while Wyatt toils away on the project.

When restrictions are loosened, she flees this high-end suffering and returns to work on the hotel. ‘Work’ is also a relative term.

Like many celebrity gurus, Orsmond is far better at lecturing others on what they should be doing than being lectured to by others on what she should be doing.

When Wyatt, who’s trying to keep the work going without any actual workmen, suggests it would be helpful if she picked up a paintbrush instead of spending her time doing yoga or learning Portuguese, she waffles her way out of it.

On Planet Eva, minor accomplishments are inflated to monumental achievements. After a little cooking, she declares that if the chef were not to turn up one day, she could probably do just as good a job herself.

“I think my confidence has grown,” she says. Frankly, if it grows any bigger, they’ll have to take a few internal walls out of the hotel to fit it inside.

Your enjoyment of Dr Eva’s Great Escape will depend on your tolerance of its star and your interest in the Orsmonds’ romantic woes (mine is zero on both counts) because once you strip away that, all that’s left is the usual ostentatious — and in the current climate, grossly inappropriate — property porn RTÉ routinely shoves down our necks.