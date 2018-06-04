'Door staff recognise every trick in the book' - drinker caught with fake ID featuring well-known TV character
A drinker was turned away from a beer festival after showing bar staff an ID card which identified him as Andy from the BBC comedy show Little Britain.
Police suspicions were raised when the reveller stood at the bar and said "I want that one" before showing the card.
The fake ID, which was presented at the Three Valleys Beer Festival in Dronfield, Derbyshire, showed the name "Andy Scouser" with the address listed as "Yeah I know I live in a house".
Derbyshire Police said nobody had been arrested despite the fact the "door staff were having none of it."
In a post, Dronfield Police SNT said: "Appears Andy has changed a lot in appearance since his Little Britain days and aged very well.
"Door staff recognise every trick in the book! No beer for Andy last night."
Press Association