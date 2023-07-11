Does The Bear depict what it’s really like in professional kitchens? Irish chefs have their say

As the acclaimed drama returns to Disney+ next week, Irish chefs have their say on whether its frenetic scenes are true to life

The first season of the Disney+ series The Bear arrived in 2022 like an unexpected amuse bouche, fiery and full of flavour. Viewers slurped it down quickly and raved about it afterwards. It tells the story of Carmen Berzatto (Carmy) — played by Jeremy Allen White — a young Chicago chef who leaves the world of fine dining to take over the Italian beef sandwich shop (The Beef) previously run by his late brother.