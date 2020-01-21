Disney Plus gets Irish launch date but will it lure subscribers from Netflix?

You may at least have happened across the extensive catalogue of GIFs of the impossibly adorable little green guy from the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian. You may even be aware of the uproar when those GIFs mysteriously disappeared (only to mysteriously reappear, much to the relief of fans). Baby Yoda has put The Mandalorian and, by extension, Disney Plus (the streaming service on which it appears), on the map. He may even be responsible for a portion of the ten million subscribers who signed up to the new streaming service on launch day in the US in November, a number which far exceeded expectations.

Now a launch date has been announced for Ireland and selected other European countries. On March 24 Irish viewers can finally binge on all eight episodes of season one of the Jon Favreau-directed series (and see Baby Yoda in action), for a price of €6.99 a month, or €69.99 a year.

For those already beholden to a Netflix subscription (or Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV or all of the above, never mind Sky or Virgin), however, is Disney Plus worth an additional subscription, or even a replacement? With original series being churned out left, right, and centre across streaming services, the landscape is becoming increasingly crowded, confusing, fragmented, and potentially expensive for customers.

Netflix is the undisputed market leader, of course, having garnered more than 158 million subscribers since its launch in 2007. It trades on the success of its original series, like the landmark House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Making a Murderer and, more recently, Stranger Things. Then there are those critically acclaimed awards season showcases; The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, and Roma as well as those films we apparently devour en masse but which are unlikely to worry anyone at the Academy (we're looking at you Bird Box and Murder Mystery).

Original content is Netflix's backbone and it spends billions on creating it at a furious pace. With licensed content from the likes of Disney disappearing from its service, the focus on originals has intensified. Plans cost from €7.99 a month for a basic subscription (standard - allowing simultaneous viewing on two screens - is €11.99 and premium, on up to four screens, is €15.99). It may be the most expensive option, but it has been around the longest, and it's notoriously difficult to encourage consumers to change subscriptions and providers. Just ask the energy providers; half of Irish energy consumers have never switched provider, despite the savings they could make.

Apple TV Plus also launched in November across 100 territories and benefits from a relatively cheap monthly price of €4.99 and arguably better accessibility given its availability on Apple products (anyone who buys one gets Apple TV Plus free for the first year). The undisputed star of its content is The Morning Show for which Jennifer Aniston just bagged herself a SAG Award. There is more original content in the offing, although it will take some time to really compete. Amazon Prime, meanwhile, has a relatively low introductory price of €2.99 a month for the first six months, then €5.99 a month thereafter. It boasts series including The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as well as Amazon Studio films of the calibre of Manchester by the Sea among their original productions.

How does Disney Plus compare? In many ways, it ticks all the boxes for future-proofing - an impressive back catalogue, strong acquisitions, and a commitment to quality, original content. Disney's sprawling family now encompasses Pixar, Lucasfilm and the Star Wars universe, little old Marvel, and 20th Century-Fox (a treasure trove of classics from All About Eve to Die Hard), not to mention its own hefty vault of classic animation and live-action features and series. The legacy speaks for itself. So, the critical success of an original show like The Mandalorian in the US is the icing on the cake for Disney. Not only do they have that impressive back catalogue, they've proven they can build on it with quality content tailored specifically for streaming. Also, the service is now the exclusive streaming home for films released by Disney in 2020 and beyond.

With the news that NBCUniversal is set to launch their Peacock streaming service in the US next month with NBC shows and Universal movies among its 7,500 hours of content, and WarnerMedia plotting the launch of HBO Max for May, the streaming landscape is set to become even more fragmented. Services will need to focus on creating original, quality content and building on their own USP, and consumers will need to decide exactly where their loyalties, and interests lie, and whether or not they can resist the lure of Baby Yoda.





Online Editors