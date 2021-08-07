Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney: ‘I get trolled. I am outspoken and people don’t like that’

It’s a joy to discover that in real life, Siobhán McSweeney is as quick-witted, irreverent and outspoken as the character she portrays in the hit sitcom Derry Girls.

Granted, the condescending eye-rolls aren’t there and Siobhán’s a lot more sweary than Sister Michael (though I can imagine the nun dropping the F bomb occasionally in private), but the Cork actress is hilariously self-deprecating as she regales me with anecdotes about her latest television role; presenting a travel show on Northern Ireland.

“I’m going to be on national television, in a wetsuit, with my belly out. If I can do it, anyone can,” she says, when I admire her have-a-go attitude to every challenge that is thrown her way in the new More4 series.

“But you’re fit. You love hiking,” I say.

“Yes, but I’m not in a wetsuit when I’m hiking,” she replies. “I’m not falling in the water when I’m hiking. I’m not on a cliff when I’m hiking. That was the hard stuff.”

Before taking on some of the more physically demanding or anxiety-inducing tasks — Siobhán faces her fear of heights when she visits one of Belfast’s most iconic landmarks — she had more or less convinced herself she would fail. But conquering those fears taught her a valuable lesson.

“It was hard because I placed limitations on myself,” she says. “I sort of described myself as someone who doesn’t do these things; that’s for thin people, that’s for fit people, that’s for young people.

“But what I discovered — and it’s testament to the people that I met as well — was the outdoors is as much for me as it is for anybody else. There is an accommodation made for all your limitations and actually, I don’t have any.

“And another important bit of the programme for me was to show that if I’m doing it, then anyone can. We have a great thing in Ireland where we don’t appreciate what we have, the magnificence of the place. Maybe we do on an aesthetic or artistic level, but on an active level, I’m not sure we do.

“To open that up to my body; to experience all that was a great revelation, and I enjoyed every second of it, even when I was p*****g myself with fear.”

The four-parter — Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney — sees the Derry Girls star take to her electric bike to explore places like Strangford Lough, Belfast, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins and Causeway Coast.

Much of the success of a travel show is dependent on its host and More4 has struck gold with Siobhán.

When she took part in the Great British Bake-Off with her Derry Girls co-stars, viewers hailed it their favourite episode yet and as the presenter of The Great Pottery Throw Down, she endeared herself to the audience.

As she cycles across Northern Ireland, her take on the places she visits and the people she meets shows her down-to-earth warmth and mischievous wit.

On the crest of Slieve Patrick at Saul, Co Down, Siobhán is in full flight about Ireland’s patron saint when an over-enthusiastic, chirping bird interrupts her piece to camera. Siobhán switches to Sister Michael mode as she scolds the culprit and asks it to be quiet.

When the bird interjects again, Siobhán flounces off, joking, “I can’t work like this.” The comedic timing is perfect.

Despite playing the cynical headmistress of Our Lady Immaculate College in Derry Girls, police officer Mary McCurdy in The Fall and more recently, potential adoptive mum Pam in the Belfast-based flick, Nowhere Special, Siobhan admits she knew little about the geography of Northern Ireland before filming the travel show.

And yet she is fiercely protective of the place and its people.

It was partly a desire to promote the Northern Ireland she knows and that has made her feel so welcome throughout her career that motivated her decision to front the programme.

Many of her friends have crossed the border to holiday during the pandemic and are discovering Northern Ireland with “such delight and glee”, which is a “gorgeous thing”, she says.

The show seeks to focus on aspects of the people and place that may not have been seen before, while attempting to include those that have but are too integral a part of its fabric to omit.

Coming from Co Cork, but living in London for around 15 years, means she sees and hears attitudes towards Northern Ireland from different perspectives.

And while she believes previously negative attitudes are shifting in the South, she says there is still a long way to go.

“I think one of the one main reasons I was so interested in doing this programme was because I was so sick and tired of being outraged over the level of ignorance in Britain when it comes to the North,” says Siobhán.

“To a certain extent I could say the same for the Republic, but I really think that has changed. It’s to a much lesser degree and it’s changing an awful lot.

“I think that the levels of ignorance when it comes to Northern Ireland in Britain are 20 fathoms deep.

"What I find though is that there is a level of awkwardness when it comes to Northern Ireland, whereby people in Britain don’t know how to ask or talk about it because on a fundamental level they’re not taught anything about it or know anything about it at all.

“They just know it’s an awkward subject. They’re polite but they avoid it and that’s the polite ones, by the way.

“I hope this [the series] shows the universality of all our experiences on these islands and also the beauty, the f*****g beauty of the place. Go and visit! And you don’t have to quarantine.”

It’s her association with, and great affection for, Northern Ireland that compels her to speak out when she sees what she perceives to be any injustices or unfair treatment.

She recently criticised a column in The Guardian which supported Brandon Lewis’ proposal for a general amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles, thus shutting down charges against the soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday.

The article was ‘pig ignorant’, she posted on Twitter. In an interview with the Sunday Times, she famously used the c-word to describe Boris Johnson, reiterating it on social media, “in case there was any confusion”.

And as an avid advocate for woman’s reproductive rights, she and fellow Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan got behind the campaign to extend abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

Siobhán and Nicola joined a group of female MPs in a march on Westminster two years ago, calling for the extension of abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

The pair formed part of a group of 28 women, symbolising the number who leave Northern Ireland for England and Wales each week to have an abortion.

When Stormont failed to restore devolution by October 21 that same year, abortion in Northern Ireland was decriminalised.

Siobhán was in a pub in Camden when the news came through and celebrated with the London Irish Abortion Rights Campaign members.

At the time of the protest, she was quoted as saying; “It’s a sorry state of affairs when somebody from the telly has to tell (politicians) how to do their job. They have been neglecting their duty.”

Does she still feel the same?

“I feel a great sense of responsibility to the North because of how well I’ve been treated there, how well I’ve been treated by the people and how ignorant Westminster is about it as well as a lot of your leaders,” she says passionately.

“I feel I have an obligation to use my platform to bash heads together because I think fundamentally, we all want the same thing which is peace and prosperity and there’s a lot of neglect of such a beautiful place.”

Growing up in the small village of Aherla in Co Cork, Siobhán had “an amazing upbringing and education”. She gained a science degree at University College, Cork before moving to London in 2001 to train at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Acting was something she’d always wanted to do. When her mum Mary passed away the year she graduated, she threw herself into work.

Her first role was in 2006 in Ken Loach’s The Wind that Shakes the Barley, which starred Cillian Murphy.

She worked with the National Theatre, popped up in Emmerdale and played the part of Aoife in one episode of London Irish, created by Derry Girls’ writer Lisa McGee.

After The Fall, she appeared in TV series No Offence and Collateral before McGee signed her up to play Sister Michael in her new sitcom Derry Girls.

Much like the late Dermot Morgan’s portrayal of Fr Ted Crilly, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role of the acerbic nun whose trademark put downs and eyerolls have spawned a multitude of social media memes.

The role has brought her much attention both here and abroad — though not all of it positive.

“I get a fair amount of trolling,” she says. “I don’t engage with it.

“I get trolled because of many things; because as a woman I’m meant to be f***able to all men at all times and if I don’t adhere to a certain body shape, they get very annoyed.

“I’m outspoken too and people don’t like that. I don’t expect people to agree with me and I hope I’m not disrespectful.

“And yeah, I think it’s very hurtful when I get trolled. Of course, it’s hurtful when people go for your appearance. But there are some lovely things about social media too. We’re still very new at it. We just have to figure out how to behave.”

That initial hesitation she felt about stepping out in a wetsuit on national television is partly down to perceptions of how women should look and Siobhán points out that this drive for perfection is fuelled by two structures, capitalism and patriarchy.

“These two combine to ensure that women feel crap about their bodies regardless of what it looks like because it’s a commodity,” she says.

“I know my own experience as a woman in the public eye and as an actor and what we think women should be, what they should look like and behave like and sound like and I’ve hit those walls continuously.

“But the reality of our lives, the actual reality, is that people love. I mean, does anyone have an ugly mammy? Everyone’s mammy is the most beautiful woman in the world. Even if you don’t get on with her, you can still admit she’s a good-looking woman.

“The chances that mammy thinks that about herself are slim. As humans we have the ability to love the person and their essence so why is a belly equivalent to a bad character?”

We discuss the fining of the Norwegian beach handball team for refusing to wear bikini bottoms and opting for shorts instead.

“Exactly. That’s the perfect marriage of capitalism and patriarchy right there,” says Siobhán. “They are commodities. When you get to that level of athleticism, you’re a commodity so they will dress the commodity in a way that sells more. It’s disgusting.”

During her time back in Ireland, Siobhán got to spend just one night in Cork. But being up North gave her a sense of being home. She misses Ireland terribly, she says, perhaps more so in recent times.

In 2018, her father died, followed some months later by her aunt and ‘surrogate mother’ Betsy.

Then her house in London went on fire, started by a plug adapter. Siobhán lost all her belongings, was forced to move into a friend’s spare room and when the Covid pandemic hit, faced the possibility of spending lockdown in a hotel.

Just when she thought things couldn’t any worse, she was told that she would have to cocoon as she suffers from asthma. Not surprisingly, Siobhán entered lockdown fearing the worst. Anxiety kicked in.

“If anything is going to make you anxious, it’s the loss of your parent, your surrogate mother and the destruction of all your earthly belongings and then a global pandemic,” she says.

“I think I had a very logical reaction to an illogical situation.”

And yet, after all she’s been through over the last three years, Siobhán says she counts herself lucky. She’s come out the other side, she points out, while so many others have suffered and still are. She foresees issues down the line with long covid and a huge mental health crisis and believes everyone must pull together to help others come through.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” she says. “I’ve got great privilege. But I was scared for a long time, despite the love and support I was shown. Luckily, I’ve got out of it.

“But we’re really going to need to practice our empathy muscle and our compassion muscle when this bloody pandemic stops. We’re going to need to do an awful lot of heavy lifting as a society, when all this is over.”

It feels like her new travel show came at the right time for Siobhán; an almost therapeutic break in a place that she loves and where she feels right at home. She’ll be back again later this year to don her habit once more and rejoin the rest of the Derry Girls cast when filming finally gets underway and is looking forward to that, although the exact date isn’t yet set in stone.

In the meantime, she says, she will continue to extol the virtues of Northern Ireland to anyone who is willing to listen — and maybe even to those who are not.

“Admittedly, it wasn’t the Bahamas, but doing the programme was, for me, the best holiday in the world,” she says.

“Honestly, I had a ball and couldn’t get over how gorgeous Northern Ireland is.

“Would I holiday here again? Oh God, yes, absolutely. I love it.”

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney, supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, will air on More4 on August 12 at 9pm and will run for four weeks. Each episode will be available on All4 directly afterwards