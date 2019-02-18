Derry Girls series two: everything we know so far ahead of the premiere

The cast - including the 'wee English fella' - will be in the city for a special screening event on Monday night.

Derry native Lisa McGee's nostalgic series depicts the lives of a group of teenagers growing up in the Maiden City in the 1990s amid the Troubles.

Delighting both critics and audiences, Derry Girls became an instant classic and Channel 4 commissioned a second series after just one episode.

An artist works on the Derry Girls mural (Brian Lawless/PA)

For the second series, we may not know what's happening, but we've had a few clues.

Will the whole cast be returning?

Yes, Erin, Michelle, Orla, Clare, wee English fella James, Ma Mary, Da Gerry, Granda Joe, Aunt Sarah and Sister Michael will all be returning for the second series.

Ardal O'Hanlon, who is best known for his role as witless priest Dougal Maguire in Father Ted, is set to make a guest appearance as “Eamonn, the awkward, middle-aged mummy’s boy of the Quinn/McCool extended family”.

What can we expect from the new series?

Channel 4 released a 60-second trailer last week, which opened with familiar sights of Northern Ireland in the 1990s - with a cheesy pop tune - and a teaser of the girls - and that wee English fella - heading off on a possible cross-community venture.

Despite Ma Mary's warning that there's to be "no funny business with those Protestant lads," we can't imagine that rebellious Michelle will be able to stay away.

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin, confirmed on Twitter that there will be six episodes in the second series and "they’re absolute crackers".

Filming got underway in October when the cast were spotted at the Dockers Club in Belfast, shooting what appeared to be a wedding as extras donned tailcoats and fascinators.

In November, the cast and crew caused quite a commotion when they returned to the Maiden City to film in Guildhall Square where US flags were hung across the front of a corner shop alongside hula hoops, a shop dummy and some tricolours as former President Bill Clinton's famous visit to the city in 1995 was replicated with exacting detail for the TV comedy.

When will Derry Girls return to our TV screens?

The latest trailer promises that the nostalgic comedy series is "coming soon" to Channel 4 and it has been earmarked for a March 2019 release.

Will love be in the air for any of the Derry Girls?

Series writer Lisa McGee previously told Radio Times she would love one of the characters to get a boyfriend or for Clare, who came out during the last episode of series one, to get a girlfriend.

Coughlan told the Radio Times it would be an interesting story.

She said: “I can’t imagine Clare trying to be like, on a date.

“I don’t know what the hell she would wear, the flat Doc Martin shoes and all this stuff. I was chatting to Cathy Prior, our costume designer, the other day and we were talking about looks for Clare. There’s just so much, it’s such a great period for costumes, as long as I don’t have to wear the ski pants again I’ll be super happy.”

Will there be a third series of Derry Girls?

So far Channel 4 have not looked beyond a second series, but McGee has said she would be happy to do a third, telling Radio Times: “I’d love it to get them to finish school.

“They have three school years left if we do it year by year so maybe, we’ll see.”

Belfast Telegraph