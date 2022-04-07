Derry Girls recap: Everything you need to know ahead of the final season

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who portrays Erin Quinn at the world premiere on Thursday night. Picture: PA

The world premiere of the final season of Derry Girls is underway in the city this evening as the stars take to the red carpet.

Creator Lisa McGee is joined by some of cast members at the Omniplex cinema on Strand Road in Derry city centre ahead of the 6.30pm screening.

Set against the backdrop of The Troubles in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, the coming-of-age drama first aired in January 2018.

Read More

The sitcom depicts the adventures of four friends and a "wee English fella" as they navigate the awkwardness of adolescence.

Now, four years on from its television debut, the series is ready to tie up the remaining loose ends as the teens anxiously await their GCSE results, while the big pivotal moment is the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin, recently spoke about how much she will miss the character. The 35-year-old said: "It's a weird thing, grief, saying goodbye to a character. It's a really strange thing that's very hard to explain to people. I mean, Clare Devlin is a mess, but I love her, and I will miss her very much.”

Coughlan added: “We always knew it was going to end at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, that's something Lisa's talked about quite a lot.”

Other stars of the series include Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who plays Michelle Mallon, Saoirse-Monica Jackson portrays Erin Quinn, Louisa Harland stars as Orla McCool while Dylan Llewellyn portrays James Maguire.

Video of the Day

As fans brace themselves for the ending of the hit comedy drama, here is a recap of some of the best moments from the series so far and everything you need to know ahead of the final season airing next week.

The famous chalkboard scene

In this season two episode, students from the Catholic and Protestant schools were brought together for a trip. The students were encouraged to find similarities between each other but instead could only come up with differences.

Some of the comical differences included: Catholics really love statues and Protestants don’t, Protestants like to march, and Catholics like to walk, Protestants are taller, and Catholics have more freckles.

While the differences piled up, the similarities list remained bare.

The Quinn family’s attempt to flee the city

In this season one episode, Erin and her family and friends opt to escape the city for the annual Orange Parade, by travelling to the Republic for a holiday. However, as they try to cross the border, they’re alarmed to discover an IRA man hiding in the boot of their car.

The family have mixed reactions to their failed attempt to flee the local Protestant’s community celebration. Michelle weighs up her romantic chances with the soldier while Erin apparently fears for her life.

Orla bringing Granda Joe to the prom

This lovely moment in season two left fans of the show in bits. As the group geared up for their '50s themed prom, Erin was curious as to who Orla would bring as her date.

Just as they were about to head out the door, viewers learned that Granda Joe would be taking his granddaughter to the dance. He waltzed into the front room wearing a white shirt and suit jacket with black suit trousers.

Erin questioned her choice while Orla replied: "Well everyone kept saying that you've got to take a fella that you really like and he's the fella I like the most.”

The Simpsons tribute

The Simpsons paid tribute to Derry Girls in an episode last month by naming an ice-cream parlour ‘Dairy Girls Ice Cream’.

Derry Girl’s creator Lisa McGee shared an image of the ice-cream parlour, which featured in the episode on Twitter. She captioned the picture: “Simpsons did it.”

Executive producer Matt Selman confirmed that it was a nod to the Northern Ireland drama. In response to McGee’s delight, Mr Selman said it was the “least we could do”.

The Derry Girls mural

The drama has delighted a worldwide audience as well as boosting tourism in Derry with specially themed tours and menus on offer.

Expand Close The updated Derry Girls mural. Credit: Margaret McLaughlin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The updated Derry Girls mural. Credit: Margaret McLaughlin

The iconic Derry Girls mural by UV Arts C.I.C opposite the Foyleside in the city centre has attracted thousands of fans since its creation three years ago.

The well-known mural is also getting a makeover this week ahead of the series premiere.

When will Season 3 air?

The first episode of the final season will air on Tuesday, April 12, on Channel 4 at 9.15pm.

Expand Close Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who portrays Erin Quinn at the world premiere on Thursday night. Picture: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who portrays Erin Quinn at the world premiere on Thursday night. Picture: PA

How many episodes will there be?

Season 3 of Derry Girls will consist of six episodes.

Have they released a trailer?

Channel 4 released the first trailer for the third and final season in March. The network’s official synopsis reads: “While there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to ‘adulthood’.”

When did filming wrap?

Coughlan teased that she had returned to the Derry Girls set in November 2021, with a close-up selfie of her character's signature bangs and pigtails. In December, the Galway native wrote via Instagram, "Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride."