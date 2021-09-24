Derry Girls is a cult phenomenon that has brought so much joy to the city

Word that Derry Girls will end after the next series will come as a huge blow to fans around the world, particularly proud Derry folk.

From my experience growing up here, one of the standout traits of the city’s people — along with being passionate, warm and friendly — is that we’re hard to please.

So when writing a series about her hometown, Lisa McGee knew she’d get an honest appraisal on the streets any time she returned. It was a brave move.

She needn’t have worried. People in the city immediately embraced it.

That the five — in her words — “ridiculous teenagers” now adorn a wall in the centre of town says it all.

Sitting down to watch the first episode, like most people from Derry I was filled with pride.

We’re deprived of a lot in the north west — including TV coverage — so to see a camera pan across old familiar streets, the City Walls and St Eugene’s Cathedral was uplifting.

We never imagined Derry as the setting for a hit TV comedy show.

Instantly you got the sense this wasn’t going to be some saccharine depiction of the city we know and love.

The opening credits showed teens scrawling over the ‘London’ in Londonderry as British soldiers drive past and Orla, reading from her friend’s diary, says: “My name is Erin Quinn, I’m 16 years old and I come from a place called Derry… or Londonderry depending on your persuasion. A troubled little corner in the north west of Ireland.”

Then you realise they’ve really allowed the Derry accent to be broadcast on national TV. Another tick.

From that moment on the show took on a life of its own, it became a phenomenon.

I can’t account for every “Derry wan” being a fan, but certainly the overwhelming majority are.

The mural painted by local graffiti artists UV Arts has become part of the fabric of the city centre.

Tourists flock to have their photos taken in front of it; at Halloween it was illuminated; a ‘Dairy Girls’ ice cream hut opened in front of it.

Creator McGee described it as a love letter to the place she’s from and the people who shaped her. That emotion has been reciprocated by local fans.

The show may have captured a “magical window of time” but I have a feeling that its cult status will grow and the faces on the now famous mural will develop a few wrinkles as they look out over the city in the decades to come.

In typical Derry style, someone joked on Twitter that the show had to be wrapped up because we’ve no proper university here to send the girls to — sure we’re only waiting 50 odd years!

I mentioned Derry traits earlier. Another of those is loyalty — just so long as the third season doesn’t belly flop… no pressure, Lisa.