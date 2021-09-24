| 18°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Derry Girls is a cult phenomenon that has brought so much joy to the city

Garrett Hargan

Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse Jackson, Jamie-Lee O&rsquo;Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland in Derry Girls. Credit: Jack Barnes Expand

Close

Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse Jackson, Jamie-Lee O&rsquo;Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland in Derry Girls. Credit: Jack Barnes

Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland in Derry Girls. Credit: Jack Barnes

Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland in Derry Girls. Credit: Jack Barnes

Word that Derry Girls will end after the next series will come as a huge blow to fans around the world, particularly proud Derry folk.

From my experience growing up here, one of the standout traits of the city’s people — along with being passionate, warm and friendly — is that we’re hard to please.

So when writing a series about her hometown, Lisa McGee knew she’d get an honest appraisal on the streets any time she returned. It was a brave move.

Most Watched

Privacy