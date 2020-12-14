Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny: 'Familiarity of the most wearisome kind has been the keynote of RTÉ chat show'

GRAHAM Norton, the host of the most successful chat show on British television, made a surprising revelation a couple of years ago.

Before recording begins, he has minimal contact with the guests backstage, in order to preserve the freshness and spontaneity of the upcoming encounter.

You’d never guess this from watching the finished show. Even first-time guests, no matter how big a star they might be, usually come across as relaxed and engaged, as though the two were old friends who’d shared a chat many times before.

American A-list movie stars in particular seem to loosen up in a way they probably wouldn’t on one of the US talk shows, where the questions are carefully screened beforehand and everything is rehearsed to within an inch of its life.

Take Robert De Niro, who has a reputation as being taciturn and wary of interviewers. In Norton’s presence, the actor is relaxed and engaged.

Okay, so De Niro is never going to burst into song, like Hugh Jackman, or reveal a hitherto unexpected mastery of the Essex accent, as Chris Pratt did on the show.

But the fact that De Niro, who’s been a guest a couple of times, most recently alongside his longtime friend Bruce Springsteen, never looks like he’d rather be anywhere else but there is a testament to Norton’s skills.

Sometimes a host’s lack of chumminess with a guest can be a blessing and make for great television.

We’ve seen this on The Tommy Tiernan Show – a genuinely mould-breaking chat show experiment by RTÉ that paid off – where the host not only doesn’t know who he’s going to interview until they walk onto the set, but occasionally doesn’t have a clue who the “famous” person opposite him is. Take a bow, Vogue Williams.

Familiarity, it’s said, breeds content. But in a chat show, it can breed contempt in the viewing audience. Familiarity of the most wearisome kind has been the keynote of Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny, which came to the end of its six-week run on RTÉ One on Saturday night.

The Irish showbiz scene is a small pool, and the Irish comedy scene a smaller one still. More of a puddle than a pool, really. Initial hopes that the show might rise above the crippling mediocrity of RTÉ One’s previous Saturday night gabfests were swiftly dashed.

Ardal O’Hanlon aside, the guests were predictable RTÉ regulars – Pat Shortt, PJ Gallagher, Jennifer Zamparelli, Jason Byrne on the final show – and one ex-RTÉ regular, Lucy Kennedy.

O’Kane knows all of them and has worked on the same bills as some of them over the years, which turned the entire series into an exercise in mutual admiration, smothered in smugness and rife with back-slapping.

In the second show, she told PJ Gallagher he was “a chameleon – the Daniel Day-Lewis of Clontarf”. Er, okay.

The slather of blather was unrelenting in Saturday’s final edition, too. She hailed Jason Byrne as “one of the best live acts in the world”, adding: “You have so many unique qualities as a comedian.”

Fair enough, nobody was expecting the show to be an Irish version of Face to Face, the landmark 1960s BBC series in which John Freeman persuaded famous figures, including the tortured Tony Hancock, to bare their souls.

But the relentless flattery was unbearable.

Whenever the interviews threatened to get deeper – such as when Gallagher confessed to self-doubt or Byrne mentioned “hitting the wall” – O’Kane interjected to tell them how wonderful they were, shutting off an interesting avenue.

There was also a whiff of viewers being patronised.

Noting that Byrne had played the Edinburgh Festival 24 years in a row and sold more tickets than anyone else, O’Kane felt the need to put that in context.

“I’m not convinced that everyone knows just what a huge event it is,” she said. Nah, you’re fine, Deirdre. We know.

Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny (RTE One, Saturday)