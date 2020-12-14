| 7.9°C Dublin

Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny: 'Familiarity of the most wearisome kind has been the keynote of RTÉ chat show'

Deirdre O'Kane's chat show ran for six weeks on RTÉ One. Photo: Andres Poveda

Deirdre O'Kane's chat show ran for six weeks on RTÉ One. Photo: Andres Poveda

Deirdre O’Kane’s chat show ran for six weeks on RTÉ One. Photo: Andres Poveda

Pat Stacey

GRAHAM Norton, the host of the most successful chat show on British television, made a surprising revelation a couple of years ago.

Before recording begins, he has minimal contact with the guests backstage, in order to preserve the freshness and spontaneity of the upcoming encounter.

You’d never guess this from watching the finished show. Even first-time guests, no matter how big a star they might be, usually come across as relaxed and engaged, as though the two were old friends who’d shared a chat many times before.

