Dear Gay review: Revisiting the avalanche of listeners’ letters that changed a country – and the star broadcaster who played down his own role 

The Late Late Show and I were born in the same year. I grew up and grew older seeing Gay Byrne’s face on television every week. His voice on the radio was even more prevalent, however.

Every morning, my mother, like many other stay-at-home mothers at the time, tuned into The Gay Byrne Hour, which in 1979 was extended to two hours and given a new title, The Gay Byrne Show.

Such was the profile of the radio show, there was probably nothing in Dear Gay (RTÉ One) about its role in exposing Irish society’s darkest, most sinister and repressive practices that people of my generation weren’t already aware of to a greater or lesser degree.

When the broadcaster died in 2019, a plethora of newspaper articles and radio tributes noted how Byrne forged an even deeper and more intimate connection with his radio listeners than with the television audience, and how his show turned a mirror on the everyday hypocrisies, injustices and scandals of Ireland — most of which related to how this country treated its women.

But the story has never been told more eloquently or elegantly than it was in producer-director Sarah Ryder’s excellent documentary, which featured an array of outstanding talking heads, including Byrne’s daughters Crona and Suzy and his long-time PA Maura Connolly, and drew on some of the 10,000 letters from listeners that are stored in RTÉ’s archives.

The show’s first producer, Billy Wall, said it was basically a music programme in the beginning. Byrne would play five or six records, chat a little and read out a few letters. The topics tended to be light and amusing.

One correspondent asked if anyone could find her “a nice, soft, bouncy double-bed”. Another complained that bras in her size had been taken off the market.

The turning point came when the show received a letter from a desperate young woman who shared her anguish at not being able to find anywhere to live. She was, in the nauseatingly pejorative parlance of the time, “an unmarried mother”, and no “respectable” landlord or landlady would accommodate such a woman.

As Maura Connolly pointed out, “Unmarried mothers were not to be seen or heard.”

“That was the beginning of what followed,” said Billy Wall.

What followed was an avalanche of letters, primarily from women, who made up the vast majority of Byrne’s listeners and wanted to tell him about their lives of misery and heartbreak.

Women trapped in broken, loveless marriages who were denied the right to divorce. Women whose husbands were having affairs. Women who were considering having affairs themselves.

Women who’d been ditched when their husbands left them (this was “divorce, Irish style”). Women who’d had their babies torn away from them by nuns in the monstrous mother and baby homes.

One of these, Hannah Mai Hutchinson, who wrote to the show in 1992, appeared in the documentary. She was 16 and feeding her four-month-old son when a nun told her: “Kiss your baby goodbye. You’ll never see him again.”

As a result of her letter to the show, she was reunited with her son, 30 years after he’d been taken away. Sadly, he died aged 45.

The show’s highlighting of the story of Christine Buckley, who was abandoned at three weeks and grew up in industrial school, resulted in a flood of letters from other survivors of those horrible institutions. As chance would have it, her father, a Nigerian doctor, had been a close friend of Gay Byrne’s brother, Al, at university.

Its coverage of the tragedy of Ann Lovett, the 15-year-old Granard schoolgirl who died near a grotto shortly after giving birth to a baby boy, who didn’t survive, opened a floodgate of discussion.

The show was a force for huge change, yet Byrne always played down his own role. Nobody else did.

Nell McCafferty described him as “the right man at the right time”, who gave women “a space in which to make our voices heard”.

“He had great courage,” said David Norris, “particularly because he was a largely conventional Roman Catholic. It was astonishing.”

Byrne’s daughter Suzy summed it up best: “I think his ultimate legacy is that he listened to people, that he believed people, and that he gave them the opportunity to change things.”