Darklands out to prove it's no gangsters' paradise

Darklands, commissioned by Virgin Media Television, would chart the struggle of a promising 16-year-old amateur MMA fighter to choose between chasing his fighting dream or pursuing easy money via a life of crime laid out for him, in the main, by his older brother.

On paper, it ticks the boxes for all the expected crime drama tropes, but what makes Darklands a more intriguing prospect is the fact that co-writer Adam Coates (he penned the script with Cardboard Gangsters writer/director Mark O'Connor) has drawn from the real world of Dublin gangsters for the series.

Adam's older brother Shane Coates was the leader of the notorious Blanchardstown crime gang, the Westies. One of 11 children born into a respectable family, Shane's path in life diverged diametrically from those of his siblings. He was 34 when he disappeared in February 2004 after moving to Spain's Costa Blanca, where he and associate Stephen Sugg tried to infiltrate the drugs trade. Two years later, their bodies were found encased in six tonnes of concrete in an industrial estate near Torrevieja.

While many of us are familiar with such shocking stories of henchmen, their horrifying deeds and untimely deaths via tabloid headlines and court reports, it's inevitably a second-hand take through the lens of the media. Adam has never been involved in crime, opting instead to pursue acting and writing (he also plays a role in Darklands), but his first-hand experience of life with a gangster brother certainly adds a certain kudos and, one would expect, authenticity to the series.

When The Wire debuted in 2002, it was commended for its authenticity. Written by author and former crime journalist, David Simon, and set in his native Baltimore, it traversed the intersecting worlds of the drug trade, politics, education and journalism across five compelling seasons. Simon's 12 years as a reporter with The Baltimore Sun, during which time he shadowed the Baltimore Police Department homicide unit, had equipped him with a unique insight into the reality of the issues later explored, without sensation, in the series.

A new bar for the crime drama had been set and a decade after it wrapped, the oft-imitated and rarely equalled show is lauded as one of the best of all time.

Would John le Carré's body of work be quite so authentic had he not had experience working for both MI5 and MI6 from which to draw inspiration and detail? Even the first season of Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, which charted the real-life story of Piper Kerman's conviction for money laundering and later incarceration, set a solid foundation on which the subsequent, entirely fictional series was constructed.

The crime-drama genre often treads a fine line when it comes to depicting criminals and gangsters on screen. From The Sopranos to our own Love/Hate, the allegation of glamourising a life of criminality has repeatedly surfaced. It's not an allegation that stands up, however, given that the main protagonists, as in real life, rarely escape imprisonment or a decidedly unglamourous end. For Darklands' scribes O'Connor and Coates, revolving their series around the metamorphosis of young men into criminals means there's a heightened sense of responsibility. Far from glamourising the gangster lifestyle for an audience of impressionable young men who may be grappling with similar issues, Adam describes the series as "almost like a PSA [public service announcement] for young people".

"We wanted to show the real horror of gangland," Adam told the Irish Independent. "In the past, it has been glorified, but we want to show it for what it is; it's brutal, it's dangerous, it's very risky. There's a high chance of you either going to prison or dying.

"A lot of young people I know, and knew growing up, look at [gangsters] as if they're celebrities, something to aspire to, and I want to show that it's a dangerous world. Sure, you make money, but it's a high risk - you could get a bullet or a knife and then that's it.

"Every moment of your life led up to that moment."

