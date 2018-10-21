Dancing with the Stars: who are the contenders to replace Amanda Byram?

Amanda Byram 's much-hyped departure from Dancing with the Stars is still the talk of Irish television, allowing an opening for one of the most coveted hosting gigs around.

But who are the frontrunners to take the helm alongside co-host Nicky Byrne?

Jennifer Zamparelli

Fresh reports have linked the already established RTE star as having the best chemistry with Nicky, allowing her a healthy lead against her competitors.

Laura Whitmore

Since leaving her I'm A Celebrity spin-off role in 2016, Whitmore has had eye firmly fixed on the Irish television market and was a key presence at RTE's new season launch last month. She seemed like a sure thing for the gig just a few weeks ago, but speculation continues to mount ahead of the show's return to our screens in January.

Caroline Morahan

It's been a long time since Caroline, once one of RTE's brightest shining stars, has been on our screens since upping sticks to move to Los Angeles in 2009 in order to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. It was reported earlier this month that she had flown home specifically for the screen test and wowed producers during her audition.

Vogue Williams

Vogue was one of producers' first choices when the show debuted in 2016, having screen tested alongside Brian Dowling, but the gig eventually went to Byram. She's one of Montrose' talents du jour, but with news that she's set to film a reality show with husband Spencer Matthews in the UK about becoming new parents, it's unlikely she'll be returning here on a longer term basis.

